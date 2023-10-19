Where every team can finish on Decision Day

Decision Day means all eyes are on the standings, especially when it comes to Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs seeding.
That's because only the top nine teams per conference join the postseason party and the top four get home-field advantage (through at least Round One).
With two simultaneous kickoff windows – Eastern Conference games are at 6 pm ET and Western Conference games are at 9 pm ET, all via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – here's where every team can finish in the regular season.
Eastern Conference: Decision Day possibilities
Team
High
Low
Points (W-L-D)
Goal Differential
1. FC Cincinnati - s
1st
1st
68 (20-5-8)
+18
2. Orlando City SC - x
2nd
2nd
60 (17-7-9)
+14
3. Philadelphia Union - x
3rd
5th
55 (15-8-10)
+17
4. Columbus Crew - x
3rd
5th
54 (15-9-9)
+20
5. New England Revolution - x
3rd
7th
52 (14-9-10)
+11
6. Atlanta United - x
5th
7th
50 (13-9-11)
+13
7. Nashville SC - x
5th
7th
49 (13-10-10)
+8
8. CF Montréal
8th
11th
41 (12-16-5)
-15
9. D.C. United - e
10th
12th
40 (10-14-10)
-4
10. New York Red Bulls
8th
12th
40 (10-13-10)
-4
11. Chicago Fire FC
8th
12th
40 (10-13-10)
-11
12. Charlotte FC
8th
13th
40 (9-11-13)
-8
13. New York City FC
9th
13th
38 (8-11-14)
-5
14. Inter Miami CF - e
14th
14th
34 (9-17-7)
-12
15. Toronto FC - e
15th
15th
22 (4-19-10)
-31
Western Conference: Decision Day possibilities
Team
High
Low
Points
Goal differential
1. St. Louis CITY SC - y
1st
1st
56 (17-11-5)
+19
2. LAFC - x
2nd
4th
51 (14-10-9)
+15
3. Seattle Sounders FC - x
2nd
6th
50 (13-9-11)
+7
4. Houston Dynamo FC - x
2nd
6th
48 (13-11-9)
+11
5. Real Salt Lake - x
3rd
6th
47 (13-12-8)
-3
6. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - x
3rd
6th
47 (12-10-11)
+7
7. Portland Timbers
7th
10th
43 (11-12-10)
-10
8. FC Dallas
7th
10th
43 (10-10-13)
+1
9. San Jose Earthquakes
7th
10th
43 (10-10-13)
-4
10. Sporting Kansas City
7th
12th
41 (11-14-8)
-5
11. Minnesota United FC
7th
12th
41 (10-12-11)
-3
12. Austin FC - e
11th
13th
38 (10-15-8)
-6
13. LA Galaxy - e
12th
13th
36 (8-13-12)
-13
14. Colorado Rapids - e
14th
14th
27 (5-16-12)
-27
Playoffs Designation
- s - Clinched Supporters' Shield
- y - Clinched #1 Conference Seed
- x - Clinched Playoffs
- e - Eliminated from Playoffs