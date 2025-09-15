What We Learned: LAFC's dynamic duo, Vancouver Whitecaps make Shield charge

Between a record number of goals, an ever-tightening race for the Supporters’ Shield, and some late winners, this past weekend’s slate of games had it all.

But with multiple games in hand on both of those teams (and on FC Cincinnati , Minnesota United , and Charlotte FC who also find themselves in the Shield race), the ‘Caps might have the inside track to hardware.

More than just a satisfying victory, though, the win clinched their spot in the postseason and gave them a lane in the Supporters’ Shield race. Their 1.86 points per game pace now just barely trails Philly (1.90) and San Diego (1.87).

Even without key pieces, the ‘Caps were downright awesome over the weekend. They quickly found the weak link in the Union backline — Alejandro Bedoya , playing as a right back — and left winger Ali Ahmed exposed it. Toss in a birthday hat trick for Thomas Müller and excellent rest defense anchored by the Andrés Cubas and Sebastian Berhalter double pivot, and it was as close to a perfect performance for Vancouver as you can get.

No team put together a more emphatic victory than the Whitecaps ’ 7-0 demolition of the Philadelphia Union . Sure, Bradley Carnell’s team had at least one eye on Tuesday's US Open Cup semifinal meeting with Nashville SC and pre-rotated their lineup. But, with Brian White out injured and their new center backs not fit to play, Philly weren't the only team playing at something other than full strength.

For the vast majority of Steve Cherundolo’s time in charge of LAFC, they’ve been a 4-3-3 team. For a much smaller chunk of his time in charge, they’ve been a 3-4-3 team. For Saturday’s clash with the San Jose Earthquakes, in front of a great crowd at Levi’s Stadium, they were a 3-5-2 team — and boy did that setup work a treat en route to a 4-2 victory.

With Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga up top together against a San Jose squad that struggles mightily to defend in transition, why shouldn’t it have? Son, seemingly enjoying the freedom that stemmed from his part of the front two, scored inside the first minute. Bouanga added three goals of his own before the full-time whistle blew.

We’ve seen Cherundolo pull out the 3-5-2 for spurts in the past, but Saturday’s meeting with San Jose was the first time we’d seen it from the jump since Son arrived from Tottenham. It’s hard to overstate how scary that look must’ve been for San Jose — and how scary it would look to literally any other team in MLS. Before Son’s arrival, Bouanga was the best transition attacker in MLS not named Lionel Messi. Now, with Son in town, LAFC have the best two transition attackers in the West.