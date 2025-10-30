Portland Timbers defender Jimer Forey fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Game 1 in Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Fory fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers defender Jimer Fory for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 67th minute of Portland’s match against San Diego FC on October 26.
Godoy fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 47th+ minute of San Diego’s match against the Portland Timbers on October 26.