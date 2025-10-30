What it would mean for each Round One team to advance

All the Game 1 winners in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs can take heart: They’re only one win away from the Conference Semifinals.

We’ve still got a long way to go to get to the next round. And all 16 teams can envision what it would mean for their team to advance.

All the Game 1 losers in Round One can also take heart: Mostly dead is still slightly alive.

A series win would be a continued confirmation of what we already know: NYCFC can compete with the best teams in the league. It will be past time to start paying close attention.

However, if you kept a close eye on them down the homestretch, you might have picked up on the fact that they’re legitimately dangerous. NYCFC faced an absolutely punishing post- Leagues Cup run that featured eight matchups with playoff teams over their final 10 games. They earned 1.8 points per game over that stretch. If you want to add in their Game 1 win over Charlotte to the pile, that’s 1.91 points per game over their last 11 games, with nine against playoff-caliber opponents. Over the course of the season, that’s a 65-point pace.

Normally, a 56-point New York City FC team that entered the playoffs in as good of form as anyone in the league would have gotten a lot more attention. Normally, 56 points is good for a top-four spot and legitimate contender status. This year, the Eastern Conference is so stacked that the Pigeons have felt like more of an afterthought.

If they can pull off the comeback, it would point to Zaha as a missing ingredient for playoff success. If he can stay on the field, then Charlotte’s defense can carry them to the very end. After all, we’re talking about a team that won nine in a row earlier this year. They’ve proven they can get hot and stay hot.

The good news, though, is that the arrival of Game 2 signals the return of Wilfried Zaha . The Crown’s DP winger missed out on Game 1 after a…misguided red card on Decision Day. He may not have changed the outcome in Game 1, but he wouldn’t have hurt Charlotte’s chances. Now that he’s back in the lineup, you can at least imagine a world where Charlotte are able to flip the game state in their favor early and settle in defensively. With reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina in great form, they’re built to cling to a lead.

Charlotte are trudging uphill now. Things admittedly already felt a little dire with their star No. 10, Pep Biel , out injured for the rest of the year. But, down 1-0 to a hot NYCFC side and heading to The Bronx, the confidence Charlotte’s absurd second-half form inspired is starting to slip away.

Everyone’s told us our game model won’t work in the playoffs, but here we are.

At this point in the year, you’re probably clued into the Union’s whole deal. To briefly recap, they jettisoned longtime coach Jim Curtin this offseason in favor of Bradley Carnell and a return to a more direct, Bully Ball style of play. It worked out pretty well. The Union lifted their second Supporters’ Shield of the decade.

But the concerns about an Energy Drink Soccer-adjacent game model that aims to do some murders in midfield when out of possession and then get the ball forward as rapidly as possible have never been centered around regular-season performance. To put it bluntly, there’s a reason the New York Red Bulls made all of those playoff appearances and lifted none of those MLS Cups.

The Union are trying to break the mold here. Not only in the broader “hyper-direct teams don’t win MLS Cup sense” but in the more micro “Philly’s stuff didn’t work against great teams this year” sense. The Union went 6W-7L-3D against playoff teams and earned just two wins in 10 games against Eastern Conference playoff sides that weren’t Chicago and Cincinnati.