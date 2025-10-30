Austin FC vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

LAFC (No. 3) visit Austin FC (No. 6) on Sunday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, seeking a sweep in their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Austin force a Game 3, the series would return to BMO Stadium for a decisive rubber match on Nov. 8.

Following a 2-1 home win in Game 1, LAFC are one victory away from facing Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) or FC Dallas (No. 7) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Head coach Nico Estévez's side hopes to use that as a springboard, boosted by their home fans, to force a Game 3. The Verde & Black are seeking the club's second-ever Western Conference Semifinal trip.

Two of their most important players rose to the occasion: Brad Stuver made multiple impressive saves, and Owen Wolff assisted Jon Gallagher 's goal. Austin also became the first team since Son Heung-Min joined LAFC to prevent the South Korean superstar and his Gabonese counterpart, Denis Bouanga , from recording a goal contribution when playing together.

Although a 2-1 defeat in Game 1 leaves a sour taste, Austin have plenty of positive takeaways as they prepare for potentially their final home game of 2025.

Standings: Western Conference No. 3

Son and Bouanga may not have gotten on the scoresheet on Wednesday night, but they did create the winning goal on a classic LAFC counterattack.

That sequence still needed a finish, and homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz was overjoyed to see he stayed onside for the game-winner (79') after changing the match as a second-half substitute. The 21-year-old signed a contract extension earlier this month, got engaged earlier this week, and capped it all off with the biggest goal of his young career to win Game 1.