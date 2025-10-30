Austin FC vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Sunday, Nov. 2 | 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Following a 2-1 home win in Game 1, LAFC are one victory away from facing Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) or FC Dallas (No. 7) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Austin force a Game 3, the series would return to BMO Stadium for a decisive rubber match on Nov. 8.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)
Although a 2-1 defeat in Game 1 leaves a sour taste, Austin have plenty of positive takeaways as they prepare for potentially their final home game of 2025.
Two of their most important players rose to the occasion: Brad Stuver made multiple impressive saves, and Owen Wolff assisted Jon Gallagher's goal. Austin also became the first team since Son Heung-Min joined LAFC to prevent the South Korean superstar and his Gabonese counterpart, Denis Bouanga, from recording a goal contribution when playing together.
Head coach Nico Estévez's side hopes to use that as a springboard, boosted by their home fans, to force a Game 3. The Verde & Black are seeking the club's second-ever Western Conference Semifinal trip.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 60 points (17W-8L-9D)
Son and Bouanga may not have gotten on the scoresheet on Wednesday night, but they did create the winning goal on a classic LAFC counterattack.
That sequence still needed a finish, and homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz was overjoyed to see he stayed onside for the game-winner (79') after changing the match as a second-half substitute. The 21-year-old signed a contract extension earlier this month, got engaged earlier this week, and capped it all off with the biggest goal of his young career to win Game 1.
To get the party started, left back Ryan Hollingshead forced an own goal in the 20th minute. He is the all-time leader for postseason goals by a defender in MLS.