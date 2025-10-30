Cristian Roldan fueled by USMNT return: "I can still get better"

“Soccer can change so fast,” Cristian Roldan says.
He knows that well.
Earlier this fall, the Seattle Sounders FC midfielder was on vacation when he got the call to see if he could join the US men’s national team as an injury replacement. Just weeks later, he listened as USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino said, “Maybe Cristian Roldan is the example of if you want to build your perfect player. He has a little bit of everything.”
Those comments came after a strong showing from Roldan in a 2-1 victory over Australia in an international friendly. The 30-year-old started and assisted both Haji Wright goals in 76 minutes of action.
“It was a great moment to finally contribute in that game,” Roldan told MLSsoccer.com earlier this week. “Then, to hear that from a coach who has seen some of the best players ever to play the game on a daily basis means the world to me. If he thinks of me in any positive way, I’m obviously thrilled.”
Pochettino also conditioned his statement, noting: “I don’t say he’s going to be in the next roster or the World Cup.”
Roldan knows he can’t take anything for granted in that respect either: “I also have to continue to impress him, continue to back up the words that he spoke about me. That’s my mindset going forward.”
After all, soccer can change so fast.
Whirlwind year
It's been a busy few months for Roldan.
He's competed at the FIFA Club World Cup, won Leagues Cup over Inter Miami CF and returned to the USMNT – all while playing at arguably a Best XI level. He's also helped Seattle reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference No. 5 seed; they face a win-or-go-home Game 2 against Minnesota United FC on Monday night (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes).
But Roldan may not have gone anywhere to begin with.
He played more MLS matches in 2024 than this year, and he registered relatively similar numbers. Yet the spotlight always was going to be on Roldan and the Sounders in 2025, given their jam-packed schedule and trophy aspirations.
Along the way, Roldan has learned how to hold two things that can seem contradictory.
“This year has provided me a lot of confidence that I, personally, can play at a higher level and compete against some of the best in the world,” he said. “And it’s provided me a little humbleness as well, that I can still get better as I get older. Those things are what’s motivating me right now to continue to get better, to grow.”
World stage
That’s exactly what he’s doing.
Roldan more than held his own at the Club World Cup, scoring against Botafogo, and has impressed in other competitions as a fixture in the Sounders' midfield. He puts in a huge effort, wins balls back, plays passes forward and does whatever he can to help the team.
After seeing his penalty kick hit the crossbar in Seattle's Game 1 shootout loss, Roldan and the Sounders are resetting this week, hoping to draw on their experience in must-win situations to extend their playoff series with Minnesota.
“It's do or die. It's a mentality game. It's a game that we need to score, especially early against a team that sits back. But it's no panic as well,” Roldan said. “We’ve been here. We’ve been in big games. Our team steps up in big games. I think if we play the way we did in Minnesota, in Seattle, we'll give ourselves a really good chance of going into Game 3.”
MLS Cup still stands as “the ultimate prize,” Roldan said. “But if we don’t win our next game, we can’t win MLS Cup.”
Roldan is pushed forward by the idea of adding more trophies to the Sounders’ considerable case, though keeping the attention of Pochettino and the USMNT coaching staff gives him another big boost. Roldan knows what it means to make the final cut and to represent your country on the sport’s biggest stage. Now, he has a chance to do that once more.
“My 2022 World Cup experience absolutely motivates me and drives me to want to go to another World Cup. I mean, that is unmatched,” he said. “Getting the call to find out that you're on the roster still gives me goosebumps, and thinking about how that could possibly happen again? I mean, it just motivates me so much more.”
As if there was any extra motivation needed, the US will play a World Cup group match at Lumen Field in Seattle, now home to Roldan for over a decade. And he and his wife welcomed a daughter in July 2024.
While the goosebumps still come, and the memories will likely never fade, Roldan has unfinished business after the 2022 World Cup. He was on the roster. He got the call, made the trip, and went through the trainings.
“But look, I didn’t play at the World Cup,” he said. “I didn’t play in big games with the national team, and I still have that motivation to compete against the best. So, if I can get any minutes, any I can find, I’m going to be putting everything out there.”
Chasing more
It's largely been a successful year for Seattle, winning Leagues Cup with a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the final, a game in which Roldan helped limit Lionel Messi & Co. to just one shot on target. That result secured a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup bye, and Seattle closed the regular season in strong form.
But there have been tough moments as well. The Sounders didn’t get any points from the Club World Cup’s group of death, falling to Copa Libertadores champs Botafogo, reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and LaLiga power Atlético Madrid. The Sounders also couldn’t return to the CCC summit, getting bounced 4-1 by eventual champion Cruz Azul in the Round of 16.
“I have 400-plus games played. I’ve been to quite a few finals that I’ve lost. Those are the more eye-opening ones, because you work so hard to get there, and then you can’t get past that finish line, right?” Roldan said.
Those are the lessons he’s been trying to impart on some of the younger Sounders, academy graduates like his midfield partner Obed Vargas – “I’m ‘unc’ to him,” Roldan notes – and Danny Leyva, or even fellow Washington Huskies product Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.
Many young Sounders have taken part in moments like the Leagues Cup celebrations, have enjoyed the experience of the Club World Cup and are settling in for many more. They may be able to achieve a career as decorated as Roldan’s. But at age 30, he knows this may be his last opportunity to push for a World Cup roster spot. Another year participating in as many high-profile matches as he did in 2025 may never come.
“To just enjoy the moment is something that I've truly appreciated as I've gotten older, but also not taking it for granted,” he said. “You can still enjoy the moment, but also fight and claw and understand that this could be your last moment. Understanding that perspective definitely helped me go into the last two [USMNT] camps.”
Roldan is well aware that soccer changes fast. But in an ever-shifting sport, there's always the chance for success with club and country, of personal growth and accomplishment.