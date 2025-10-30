Cristian Roldan fueled by USMNT return: "I can still get better"

Roldan knows he can’t take anything for granted in that respect either: “I also have to continue to impress him, continue to back up the words that he spoke about me. That’s my mindset going forward.”

Pochettino also conditioned his statement, noting: “I don’t say he’s going to be in the next roster or the World Cup .”

“It was a great moment to finally contribute in that game,” Roldan told MLSsoccer.com earlier this week. “Then, to hear that from a coach who has seen some of the best players ever to play the game on a daily basis means the world to me. If he thinks of me in any positive way, I’m obviously thrilled.”

Those comments came after a strong showing from Roldan in a 2-1 victory over Australia in an international friendly. The 30-year-old started and assisted both Haji Wright goals in 76 minutes of action.

Earlier this fall, the Seattle Sounders FC midfielder was on vacation when he got the call to see if he could join the US men’s national team as an injury replacement. Just weeks later, he listened as USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino said, “Maybe Cristian Roldan is the example of if you want to build your perfect player. He has a little bit of everything.”

“This year has provided me a lot of confidence that I, personally, can play at a higher level and compete against some of the best in the world,” he said. “And it’s provided me a little humbleness as well, that I can still get better as I get older. Those things are what’s motivating me right now to continue to get better, to grow.”

Along the way, Roldan has learned how to hold two things that can seem contradictory.

He played more MLS matches in 2024 than this year, and he registered relatively similar numbers. Yet the spotlight always was going to be on Roldan and the Sounders in 2025, given their jam-packed schedule and trophy aspirations.

But Roldan may not have gone anywhere to begin with.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been full of praise for Cristian Roldan 🎙️ We could see him secure a roster spot for the 🇺🇸 at the 2026 World Cup 👀 pic.twitter.com/EmlPWWDM6w

World stage

That’s exactly what he’s doing.

Roldan more than held his own at the Club World Cup, scoring against Botafogo, and has impressed in other competitions as a fixture in the Sounders' midfield. He puts in a huge effort, wins balls back, plays passes forward and does whatever he can to help the team.

After seeing his penalty kick hit the crossbar in Seattle's Game 1 shootout loss, Roldan and the Sounders are resetting this week, hoping to draw on their experience in must-win situations to extend their playoff series with Minnesota.

“It's do or die. It's a mentality game. It's a game that we need to score, especially early against a team that sits back. But it's no panic as well,” Roldan said. “We’ve been here. We’ve been in big games. Our team steps up in big games. I think if we play the way we did in Minnesota, in Seattle, we'll give ourselves a really good chance of going into Game 3.”

MLS Cup still stands as “the ultimate prize,” Roldan said. “But if we don’t win our next game, we can’t win MLS Cup.”

Roldan is pushed forward by the idea of adding more trophies to the Sounders’ considerable case, though keeping the attention of Pochettino and the USMNT coaching staff gives him another big boost. Roldan knows what it means to make the final cut and to represent your country on the sport’s biggest stage. Now, he has a chance to do that once more.

“My 2022 World Cup experience absolutely motivates me and drives me to want to go to another World Cup. I mean, that is unmatched,” he said. “Getting the call to find out that you're on the roster still gives me goosebumps, and thinking about how that could possibly happen again? I mean, it just motivates me so much more.”

As if there was any extra motivation needed, the US will play a World Cup group match at Lumen Field in Seattle, now home to Roldan for over a decade. And he and his wife welcomed a daughter in July 2024.

While the goosebumps still come, and the memories will likely never fade, Roldan has unfinished business after the 2022 World Cup. He was on the roster. He got the call, made the trip, and went through the trainings.