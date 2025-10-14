Decision Day Predictions: Wild Card spots, Western Conference race & more

On Saturday, the Western Conference’s top seed will be decided. As will the West’s Wild Card spots. Who will land in each of those positions? Who will meet in the Eastern Conference’s Wild Card match? And who will secure home-field advantage out East?

With eight games kicking off at 6 pm ET and seven others set for 9 pm ET, the sheer chaos is unmatched. But while the simultaneous start times play their part, what’s at stake makes Decision Day extra special.

San Diego, of course, have proven themselves time and time again in 2025. They’re every bit good enough to take down Portland at Providence Park. But contenting themselves with the second spot out West looks like a necessity.

The odds are stacked in the Whitecaps’ favor. With Thomas Müller in fantastic form and Ryan Gauld working his way into a larger role with every passing week (he played 24 minutes plus stoppage time in Vancouver’s 2-1 win at Orlando City last weekend, his longest appearance since his knee injury), things look even rosier for the Whitecaps.

Since Vancouver start Decision Day three points ahead of the expansion side, they only need a single point at home against FC Dallas (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ). Even if they fall to Dallas, Vancouver would still claim the top spot if San Diego fail to win at the Portland Timbers (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

There’s little doubt, however, that the Whitecaps have the edge – they’re my pick to clinch the West’s No. 1 spot.

Did you, dear reader, have Vancouver Whitecaps FC and San Diego FC battling for the Western Conference’s top seed on your preseason bingo card? No? Good. I didn’t either. But after 33 games each, Vancouver and San Diego have positioned themselves to have a shot at home-field advantage through the Western Conference Final.

In perhaps the highest-stakes battle of Decision Day, four Western Conference teams are fighting for the final two open playoff spots.

FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake currently occupy those precious Wild Card places. If the season ended today, they would face off in a one-game match to decide who meets Vancouver in Round One. But will Dallas and RSL keep their heads above the playoff line? Or will one or both of the Colorado Rapids and the San Jose Earthquakes move above the line in their stead?

Here’s how I see things going down on Saturday night.

Despite their tough matchup with Vancouver, Dallas will clinch a Wild Card spot thanks to their points advantage. They enter Decision Day on 41 points, one more than Colorado and RSL (40) and three more than San Jose (38).

There are also some tricky matchups ahead: the Rapids will host LAFC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV), while RSL travel to St. Louis CITY SC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). It’s possible that both of those playoff hopefuls come up empty on Saturday, leaving Dallas and… San Jose in a prime position.