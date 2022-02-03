What we learned from the USMNT's dominant World Cup qualifying win over Honduras

Wednesday night’s 3-0 win by the US men’s national team over visiting Honduras provided a pretty good example of both why head coach Gregg Berhalter has installed a new, modern, possession-heavy positional play system, and why the classic US approach – hammer ‘em on set pieces – will never, ever go out of style.

You need both, and after 10 games of the US hammering precisely no one on set pieces, Los Catrachos found themselves on the business end of three exceptional Kellyn Acosta deliveries, and that was that.

The win, which was a laugher and utterly dominant in ways that even the 6-0 win over Honduras from the 2018 World Cup cycle was not, leaves the US on the verge of a trip to Qatar. They have very nearly got the job done.