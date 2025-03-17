What We Learned: Diego Luna rides USMNT wave, New England's woes continue

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting more confident in what I’m seeing with each passing slate of MLS weekend matches. Sure, we’re still building up that early-season sample size. But with four games under the belt of all 30 teams, things are starting to look more concrete.

Today, we’re reflecting on Matchday 4 to examine some of the most interesting things we learned. We’ve got a young star shining in the Western Conference, a new style for Nashville SC , trouble in New England and more.

Luna keyed Salt Lake’s opening goal against the Dynamo, showing off his ability to draw defenders in before finding the clever outlet pass:

But the real star of the show was Diego Luna , who shined bright for Real Salt Lake in a 2-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC , just days after being named to his first USMNT roster in an official FIFA window.

It was a really, really good weekend for the six MLS players who were called into the US men’s national team ’s upcoming Concacaf Nations League camp by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Diego Luna has become the type of No. 10 RSL fans (and #USMNT fans) have been dreaming of. I can't wait to watch him in the Nations League. pic.twitter.com/EsLmB9Ch8W

The 21-year-old was sharp on the ball – and equally sharp off it. Luna’s ability to exploit space with clever movement inside the box was on full display for RSL’s second goal, where the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year put the ball into the back of the net himself:

Luna looks decisive right now in a way that Real Salt Lake fans (and USMNT fans) could get used to. With two wins in their last three games and a much-improved attacking performance against San Diego FC in a Matchday 3 loss, RSL are starting to round into form. Luna’s performances have a whole lot to do with that.

Armed with a new approach, Nashville enjoyed a statement result on Sunday with a 3-1 road win over the previously perfect Philadelphia Union . We’re in uncharted territory for Nashville right now. I, for one, can’t wait to see what their ceiling is.

Playing in Callaghan’s 4-2-2-2 shape, Nashville have become a more intentional possession team and a more aggressive defensive outfit than they were under former manager Gary Smith. Now, they’re not possessing like the Columbus Crew or pressing like D.C. United . This team isn’t operating at the extremes. But they’ve developed more stylistic variety in 2025. Compared to last season, Nashville are…

So far in 2025, both of those things have happened. Over the winter, Nashville signed two new starters by adding Edvard Tagseth in central midfield and Ahmed Qasem in the attacking midfield line. They also acquired Matthew Corcoran as a rising central midfield prospect from the USL Championship. This team has certainly gotten younger – and they’ve needed some of that youthful energy to execute on Callaghan’s higher-energy tactical demands.

When B.J. Callaghan was named Nashville SC’s new manager last season, the club publicly discussed their desire to transition to "Nashville 2.0." The idea was to get younger and more tactically diverse.

The Western Conference table doesn’t look remotely like I thought it would through the first four games of the season. One feature of the current standings? Preseason trophy favorites LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC are in eighth and 10th place, respectively.

Sure, competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup has made life more difficult for those teams than most. They’ve had to dig deeper into their squads and haven’t had the chance to create the same chemistry with fixture congestion-induced lineup rotation. Even still, we’ve seen some very real weaknesses for both LAFC and Seattle early in 2025.

Neither team is elite on the ball.

There’s a reason why Austin FC gave LAFC 64% possession during a 1-0 road win for Nico Estévez’s team on Saturday and why St. Louis gave Seattle 64% possession during a 1-0 win later that same day. While Austin and St. Louis want to improve on the ball, Estévez and Olof Mellberg knew they could exploit their opponents’ inability to create consistent chances against a set defense. So far this year, LAFC rank 25th in MLS in non-penalty xG while Seattle rank 14th.

When faced with a well-organized, committed, defense-first team, both contenders have struggled.