Nashville SC sign Senegalese midfielder Famara Camara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have acquired midfielder Famara Camara from Norwegian second-division side Ranheim Fotball, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Senegal native is under contract through June 2029 with an option for June 2030. He will occupy an international roster spot.

While at Ranheim, Camara tallied 1g/2a in 39 appearances across all competitions.

“Famara is a talented midfielder who has the ability to impact games on both sides of the ball,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville president of soccer operations and general manager.

“He will join a talented midfield corps here in Nashville and complement that group really well.”

Halfway through the 2026 MLS season, Nashville lead the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference tables (39 points; 12W-1L-3D).