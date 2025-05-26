What We Learned: Chucky lifts San Diego, USMNT call-ups deliver

Matchday 15 was wild, people. We had full-blown chaos at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Supporters’ Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps making a late comeback, and goals galore on both Saturday and Sunday.

Let's look back at the latest slate of MLS matches to examine some of the most interesting things we learned. And if you want to read up on the other key moments of Matchday 15 in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s latest column .

That’s all aged remarkably well. Lozano is up to 11 goal contributions on the season (5g/6a) following his last-second game-winner in a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy :

So many of the league’s best wingers call California home. From LAFC’s Denis Bouanga to the LA Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil to the San Jose Earthquakes’ Cristian Espinoza, the Western Conference has a group of elite wide players. Lozano has the tools to find himself among that group, competing for a spot in the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.

It’s hard to imagine Lozano won’t be among the top wingers in MLS when he arrives in January before making his debut at the start of the 2025 campaign. Few players in MLS history have notched Lozano’s accomplishments overseas and returned to North America while still in their 20s, putting San Diego’s big-money signing in impressive company.

Most often, I look back at my writing (or my takes) and cringe. That’s not the case with Chucky Lozano , who I thought would be a top-tier addition to San Diego FC and MLS when the winger was announced as San Diego’s first Designated Player signing last June.

But it’s not just Lozano’s attacking play that stands out. It’s his defensive effort, too:

The goal was probably the easiest Lozano will score all season, but the 29-year-old is making just about everything look easy on the left wing. With his elite one-v-one dribbling ability (he’s in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes, according to FBref) and nearly impeccable off-ball running, Lozano has picked apart just about every defense he’s faced in 2025.

With Lozano changing games on both sides of the ball, San Diego FC are in great hands.

“He plays within the collective… I think he's made more defensive actions in the defending box than any DP in this league. It's because he plays both ways,” San Diego FC sporting director Tyler Heaps told Backheeled of Lozano earlier this year .

The Vancouver Whitecaps lead MLS in xG differential so far this season, with a +0.77 per 90 tally based on FBref’s data. That the ‘Caps are atop that statistical category while also leading the Supporters’ Shield race shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the second team in that xG differential ranking? That’s right, it’s Nashville SC at +0.67 per 90.

I’m willing to bet you wouldn’t have guessed Nashville if this section header didn’t give the game away. But there’s little doubt after their first 15 games of 2025: Nashville aren’t to be trifled with. They dispatched Toronto FC on the road Saturday, playing on short rest after a 3-2 win over Orlando City in the US Open Cup booked their spot in the tournament's quarterfinals.

The biggest transformation for Nashville has come in the attack, where they’ve become a far more free-flowing and dangerous possession team. According to American Soccer Analysis, their xG generated per game from non-counter-attacking and non-dead ball sequences is the highest in club history.

Still, even with the attacking boost and even without Walker Zimmerman for a big chunk of the season, Nashville haven’t lost their defensive calling card. They have the best defensive record in the league based on non-penalty xG allowed per 90 minutes, according to FBref. Getting Zimmerman back on the field against Toronto after a long concussion layoff is a major boost to a team that… didn’t really need one?