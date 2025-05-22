USMNT roster: 16 MLS players called for pre-Gold Cup camp

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 16 MLS players to his 27-man roster for a pair of June friendlies before this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup .

June friendlies

June 7 vs. Türkiye - 3:30 pm ET | Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field - Hartford, Connecticut

June 10 vs. Switzerland - 8 pm ET | GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee

In the build-up to the Gold Cup, the USMNT will host a pair of tune-up contests against European foes Türkiye and Switzerland. Both opponents reached the quarterfinals at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

The Pochettino-led USMNT begin their Gold Cup slate on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago at San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park, before closing Group D play against Saudi Arabia and Haiti. Each group's top two sides reach the knockout phase.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the Gold Cup provides a crucial opportunity for the USMNT to rebound after coming up short in the Concacaf Nations League last March.

Difference-makers

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna continues to thrive after being named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, already scoring seven goals before the season's midway point.