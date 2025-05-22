USMNT roster: 16 MLS players called for pre-Gold Cup camp

US men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 16 MLS players to his 27-man roster for a pair of June friendlies before this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS (8)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- DeJuan Jones - San Jose Earthquakes
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
MIDFIELDERS (10)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - San Diego FC
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC
- Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
FORWARDS (5)
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Damion Downs - FC Köln
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
June friendlies
- June 7 vs. Türkiye - 3:30 pm ET | Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field - Hartford, Connecticut
- June 10 vs. Switzerland - 8 pm ET | GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee
In the build-up to the Gold Cup, the USMNT will host a pair of tune-up contests against European foes Türkiye and Switzerland. Both opponents reached the quarterfinals at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.
The Pochettino-led USMNT begin their Gold Cup slate on June 15 against Trinidad & Tobago at San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park, before closing Group D play against Saudi Arabia and Haiti. Each group's top two sides reach the knockout phase.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming, the Gold Cup provides a crucial opportunity for the USMNT to rebound after coming up short in the Concacaf Nations League last March.
Difference-makers
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna continues to thrive after being named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, already scoring seven goals before the season's midway point.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White is tied for third in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (eight goals) and has played a crucial role in his side reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final on June 1 vs. LIGA MX's Cruz Azul.
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen will vie for the starting role alongside former New England Revolution netminder Matt Turner, while center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) offer a veteran presence.
Rising profile
Orlando City SC right back Alex Freeman, Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan, and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter are all in their first USMNT camp.
Freeman has seized a starting role after shining in MLS NEXT Pro, Sullivan has a team-high seven assists for the league-leading Union, and Berhalter's box-to-box role proved pivotal in Vancouver reaching the CCC final.
After impressing in this year's January camp, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn and Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang will both hope to carve out bigger roles.
Roster notes
- The Columbus Crew lead the way with three call-ups: goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defender Max Arfsten and midfielder Sean Zawadzki.
- San Diego FC midfielder Luca de la Torre is making his first camp appearance since September 2024.
- The 16 MLS players rivals the most call-ups for a USMNT camp during a FIFA international window since the 2023 Gold Cup (17).
- Several USMNT stars are missing out, including Christian Pulisic (rest), Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna – the latter three due to FIFA Club World Cup obligations.
- After recovering from a ruptured ACL, Sergiño Dest returns to camp for the first time since helping the USA claim the Concacaf Nations League title in March 2024.
- Monaco forward Folarin Balogun returns after also recovering from injury.
- FC Köln striker Damion Downs is in his first camp after helping his team get promoted to the German Bundesliga (top division).
- The official roster for the Gold Cup is due to Concacaf on June 4.