Chucky Lozano: What the Mexican star brings San Diego FC

So, what are San Diego getting in Lozano as he returns to North America? Let’s dig in.

Earlier today, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano became the first Designated Player for the league’s newest expansion club, signing long-term from reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven. The Mexican winger is an absolute star, with time at Liga MX's CF Pachuca establishing him as one of the top young players on this side of the Atlantic. Then, trophy-filled spells at PSV in the Netherlands and Napoli in the Italian top flight established his value at the game’s highest levels.

The first thing you’ll notice when watching Lozano – or, perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the last time you watched Lozano play in Europe or for Mexico against the USMNT – is his penchant for dribbling.

From the wing, Lozano is a skillful and high-volume dribbler. As he’s matured, the 28-year-old has put even more emphasis on driving at opposing fullbacks. He attempted more dribbles per 90 minutes during his last two seasons, one with Napoli and the most recent with PSV, than in any of his previous seasons recorded in FBref’s database.

Looking at how Lozano stacks up against players in the best non-Big Five leagues in the world over the last year, he ranked in the:

93rd percentile in progressive carries per 90

89th percentile in shot-creation actions via take-ons per 90

77th percentile in take-ons attempted per 90

With a skillful right foot and an above-average non-dominant left foot, Lozano’s quick-fire ball progression and 1-v-1 skill make him a near-constant threat in wide areas. Throughout his career, Lozano has been an excellent ball carrier, taking advantage of every inch of open space and knifing right past opposing fullbacks. He’s a capable passer from deeper areas, though his progressive carries have consistently outweighed his progressive passes over the last several seasons.