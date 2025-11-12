Müller vs. Son: Who has the edge in Vancouver vs. LAFC?

Supercharged by the summer arrival of two superstars, the Western Conference Semifinal clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC on Nov. 22 at BC Place has the makings of a classic (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Even before German legend Thomas Müller showed up in Vancouver, the ‘Caps were in the midst of a historic season. But now with the all-time great attacking midfielder in the fold? Jesper Sørensen’s team has hit another level.
As for LAFC, a solid structure behind Denis Bouanga was enough to stay in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt. But with Tottenham icon Son Heung-Min joining on a league-record transfer? Steve Cherundolo’s attack has hit another level.
Which star has had the bigger impact since arriving in MLS? And who is the favorite in their upcoming playoff meeting? Let’s dig in.
Arriving after a storied career with German giants Bayern Munich, Müller didn’t waste any time showing his typical off-field charm in Vancouver. For one, the attacking midfielder shared a legitimately good goat impression in his opening press conference. In that same press conference, he gave insight into how his vision for the Whitecaps aligned with Sørensen’s.
“We play actively, and that’s what I loved all my career, to play active soccer," Müller said. "To have the foot on the gas and to control the game. … When I talked to Jesper [Sørensen], I think we were aligned and we think very similar about the game.”
That alignment has revealed itself on the field.
In his debut for Vancouver, a substitute appearance against Houston Dynamo FC in August, Müller was active and slotted right in as an attacking midfielder. He pulled off a dummied pass, a clever through ball, and tight combination play, and even had a goal called back for offside. In his following matches (all starts), Müller is averaging a goal per game. He’s snagged eight goals and three assists across the regular season and postseason.
Since Müller’s first start in late August, only Lionel Messi, Bouanga, Son and Anders Dreyer have posted more total goal contributions.
With Müller in the XI, Vancouver have lost just one game – a Decision Day clash with FC Dallas in which the ‘Caps went down to 10 men… and still out-created their Texas foes, despite the scoreline. The Whitecaps then got revenge on Dallas, sweeping them in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Müller has found a perfect home in the half-spaces of Sørensen’s 3-2-5 attacking structure, replacing the departed Pedro Vite’s creative playmaking and adding elite goal threat in the same breath. Defensively, he hasn’t frayed as a line-leader in Vancouver’s 4-4-2 shape. The Whitecaps’ xG allowed tally has actually improved since Müller entered the lineup, going from 1.25 per game to 1.10 as per American Soccer Analysis.
Across his possession saviness and ability to function within Sørensen’s well-drilled, balanced setup, Müller has been a slam-dunk signing.
When you splash a league-record transfer fee reportedly worth up to $26.5 million, you’d sure like that player to hit the ground running. And that’s exactly what the South Korean superstar has done.
In his LAFC debut, Son drew the crucial equalizing penalty to earn a point at Chicago Fire FC. That result began an incredible run of form, one that featured just two losses (one of which came during the October international break without Son and Bouanga present) between Son’s first minutes for the Black & Gold and the present.
Naturally, the forward’s goal contributions were a major catalyst. In his 11 starts, Son has scored a staggering 10 goals (all but one from open play, mind you) and added four assists. Only Messi and Bouanga boast more goal contributions since Son’s first start. Bouanga’s contributions, of course, have been majorly aided by his new teammate.
While Cherundolo has tweaked his tactical setup several times since the former Tottenham captain arrived (including for his team’s Round One-clinching win over Austin FC), the manager has largely settled on a 3-5-2 attacking look. With Son and Bouanga as strike partners, no team has been scarier in transition. According to American Soccer Analysis, LAFC lead MLS in fast break goals per game (0.69) since Son’s first start. The next closest team? New York City FC with 0.46.
A well-balanced attacker, Son rates high in multiple categories. According to FBref, he sits in the…
- 89th percentile among his positional peers in non-penalty xG per 90
- 91st percentile for xA
- 93rd percentile for progressive passes
- 94th percentile for progressive carries
- 96th percentile for successful take-ons
Crucially, he’s given LAFC more high-pressure and skill in possession, too. Son leads the team in passes into the box, with 1.91 per 90 based on FBref’s data, helping them become a more well-balanced team even with Cherundolo’s clear tilt towards transition play.
With elite numbers, elite results, and a profile that’s diversified LAFC’s on-field approach, it’s hard to have a bigger impact than Son’s last few months.
Verdict: Son Heung-Min
While Müller is an elite midseason acquisition, it’s hard to look past Son’s slightly more transformative showings. He’s managed more goal contributions in a similar amount of time, hasn’t missed a game due to injury (unlike Müller), and has helped spark a larger points-per-game improvement than the German.
Before Son’s first start, LAFC averaged 1.66 ppg. To close out the regular season with him in the lineup, they averaged 2.09. That 0.43 ppg boost surpasses Vancouver’s 0.36 boost with Müller in the lineup.
So Son gets the nod here, but by a narrow margin.
Son may be the slightly more impactful midseason addition, but it’s awfully hard to look past the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Beyond Vancouver’s home-field advantage, Sørensen’s team has been the far better-balanced and largely more effective outfit. With the Vancouver coaching staff always keeping an eye on the team’s defensive shape, even when they’re attacking, the 'Caps are poised to limit LAFC in transition.
Plus, with plenty of time off to see Ryan Gauld and a few other injured pieces work their way back into the fold more fully, Vancouver could be at their strongest when their clash with LAFC comes around.
With Müller pulling the strings and a sharp structure around him, the Whitecaps have the advantage heading into the latest – and most star-studded – playoff meeting between the two clubs. Their reward will be a Western Conference Final against San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC.