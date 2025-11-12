Müller vs. Son: Who has the edge in Vancouver vs. LAFC?

Supercharged by the summer arrival of two superstars, the Western Conference Semifinal clash between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC on Nov. 22 at BC Place has the makings of a classic (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Which star has had the bigger impact since arriving in MLS? And who is the favorite in their upcoming playoff meeting? Let’s dig in.

As for LAFC, a solid structure behind Denis Bouanga was enough to stay in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt. But with Tottenham icon Son Heung-Min joining on a league-record transfer? Steve Cherundolo’s attack has hit another level.

Even before German legend Thomas Müller showed up in Vancouver, the ‘Caps were in the midst of a historic season. But now with the all-time great attacking midfielder in the fold? Jesper Sørensen’s team has hit another level.

Arriving after a storied career with German giants Bayern Munich, Müller didn’t waste any time showing his typical off-field charm in Vancouver. For one, the attacking midfielder shared a legitimately good goat impression in his opening press conference. In that same press conference, he gave insight into how his vision for the Whitecaps aligned with Sørensen’s.

“We play actively, and that’s what I loved all my career, to play active soccer," Müller said. "To have the foot on the gas and to control the game. … When I talked to Jesper [Sørensen], I think we were aligned and we think very similar about the game.”

That alignment has revealed itself on the field.

In his debut for Vancouver, a substitute appearance against Houston Dynamo FC in August, Müller was active and slotted right in as an attacking midfielder. He pulled off a dummied pass, a clever through ball, and tight combination play, and even had a goal called back for offside. In his following matches (all starts), Müller is averaging a goal per game. He’s snagged eight goals and three assists across the regular season and postseason.

Since Müller’s first start in late August, only Lionel Messi, Bouanga, Son and Anders Dreyer have posted more total goal contributions.

With Müller in the XI, Vancouver have lost just one game – a Decision Day clash with FC Dallas in which the ‘Caps went down to 10 men… and still out-created their Texas foes, despite the scoreline. The Whitecaps then got revenge on Dallas, sweeping them in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Müller has found a perfect home in the half-spaces of Sørensen’s 3-2-5 attacking structure, replacing the departed Pedro Vite’s creative playmaking and adding elite goal threat in the same breath. Defensively, he hasn’t frayed as a line-leader in Vancouver’s 4-4-2 shape. The Whitecaps’ xG allowed tally has actually improved since Müller entered the lineup, going from 1.25 per game to 1.10 as per American Soccer Analysis.