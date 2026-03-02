Team of the Matchday: Miami bounce back, Vancouver keep rolling

Do you prefer big names delivering in big moments or young stars supplying late-game theatrics? Either way, the Matchday 2 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi has you covered.

Team highlights

Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi (2g) makes his first 2026 Team of the Matchday appearance alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Telasco Segovia (1g/2a) after the pair, aided by inspired halftime adjustments from head coach Javier Mascherano, mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to down Florida Derby rivals Orlando City, 4-2, on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer also earned his first Team of the Matchday starting XI selection of the season in San Diego FC’s 2-0 triumph over St. Louis CITY SC, registering 1g/1a to become the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20g/20a.

Mark Delgado led LAFC to their first away win against Houston Dynamo FC since 2019, netting a long-range golazo before assisting the insurance tally in the 2-0 triumph.

By the same scoreline, Lucas Herrington helped the Colorado Rapids secure a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers at both ends of the pitch, matching his 96% passing accuracy with a towering header to double the lead.