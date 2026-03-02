Team of the Matchday: Miami bounce back, Vancouver keep rolling

Do you prefer big names delivering in big moments or young stars supplying late-game theatrics? Either way, the Matchday 2 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi has you covered.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Rafael Cabral (RSL) - Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Lucas Herrington (COL), Tayvon Gray (NYC) - Telasco Segovia (MIA), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Thomas Müller (VAN), Anders Dreyer (SD) - Dejan Joveljić (SKC), João Klauss (LA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: Drake Callendar (MIN), Justin Che (RBNY), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamar Ricketts (SJ), Mateo Silvetti (MIA), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Christian Ramírez (ATX), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD)
Team highlights
Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi (2g) makes his first 2026 Team of the Matchday appearance alongside Inter Miami CF teammate Telasco Segovia (1g/2a) after the pair, aided by inspired halftime adjustments from head coach Javier Mascherano, mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to down Florida Derby rivals Orlando City, 4-2, on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Thomas Müller similarly delivered derby delight for Vancouver Whitecaps FC with a brace en route to a 3-0 victory over Canadian rivals Toronto FC.
João Klauss did the same for LA Galaxy in their 3-0 home win over Charlotte FC, netting two goals in three minutes to put the game out of reach early. Sporting Kansas City striker Dejan Joveljić completed the quartet of braces in a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew.
Reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer also earned his first Team of the Matchday starting XI selection of the season in San Diego FC’s 2-0 triumph over St. Louis CITY SC, registering 1g/1a to become the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20g/20a.
Mark Delgado led LAFC to their first away win against Houston Dynamo FC since 2019, netting a long-range golazo before assisting the insurance tally in the 2-0 triumph.
By the same scoreline, Lucas Herrington helped the Colorado Rapids secure a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers at both ends of the pitch, matching his 96% passing accuracy with a towering header to double the lead.
Osaze Urhoghide also notched a clean sheet with double-digit defensive contributions to ensure FC Dallas earned a point in a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.
Meanwhile, Tayvon Gray provided the drama during New York City FC’s 2-1 victory at Philadelphia, overcoming an 89th-minute Union equalizer with his 99th-minute game-winning header.
Finally, Rafael Cabral racked up eight saves to lock down an impressive 2-1 Walmart Saturday Showdown win for Real Salt Lake against Seattle Sounders FC.