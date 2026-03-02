Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 2

Vote here for your pick for AT&T Goal of the Matchday

Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 fired home from the edge of the box to spur Inter Miami CF's 4-2 comeback win at Florida Derby rivals Orlando City.

Mark Delgado: LAFC's midfield compass had his scoring boots on against Houston Dynamo FC, lacing a long-range effort into the bottom right corner.

Stephen Eustáquio: The Black & Gold got another banger from distance in their 2-0 victory at Shell Energy Stadium - courtesy of the on-loan Canadian international.