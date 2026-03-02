Anders Dreyer reaches historic milestone with San Diego FC

Fresh off winning the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer isn't slowing down.
The Danish international tallied 1g/1a in Sunday's 2-0 home win over St. Louis CITY SC, making him the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20g/20a.
Dreyer reached that mark in 36 regular-season games, trailing only Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (26 games).
Fastest players to 20g/20a in MLS
- Lionel Messi - 26 games
- Anders Dreyer - 36 games
- Carlos Vela - 41 games
- Sebastian Giovinco - 42 games
- Preki - 45 games
Dreyer now has 1g/3a this season, having also provided two helpers in a 5-0 win over CF Montréal on MLS is Back weekend.
“I think it all starts, of course, with my teammates," Dreyer said.
"They know where to find me, in the pocket or in behind, and then I'm also lucky that they kick it into the goal when they get the chance."
Last year, Dreyer was runner-up to Messi in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting with 19g/19a during San Diego's historic expansion season. His 38 goal contributions tied the league record by a first-year player.
Dreyer tallied another 4g/2a in five Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games as San Diego reached the Western Conference Final. Beforehand, they set single-season records by an expansion club in points (63) and wins (19).
"This second year is going to be even harder," Dreyer said. "… We know this second year at practice every day, we have to be 100 percent ready, otherwise we will lose games in this league."
San Diego acquired Dreyer in January 2025 from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht. The Designated Player signed a long-term contract extension ahead of the 2026 campaign.