What to watch for: MLS Week 17 brings jam-packed Wednesday slate

I count 12 games tonight that all start somewhere between 7 pm ET and 10:30 pm ET. There has never been a better or more necessary time for the Watchgridometer to rise up and, without bias or mistake, guide you through what to watch on a night where every single game resides on ESPN+. This isn’t luck. It’s just preparation meeting opportunity.

This is one of those nights. One of those nights where you look at the person next to you, whether you love them or have just met, look them directly in the eyes, connect with them on a human level for maybe the first or last time, and you say, “Thank goodness for the Watchgridometer.”

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United – Wed., 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 24/50

Both of these teams have their own intriguing circumstances heading into this one. Montréal are trying to stick around the seventh playoff spot in the East and considering the talent above them, that might just be the goal the rest of the way. They can do it, but they’ll have to hold off surging D.C. United and the streaky Red Bulls. Maybe even Toronto? And almost definitely not, but maybe just maybe, this Atlanta team as well.

They’ll at least need to be able to take down teams near the bottom of the table like Atlanta. The most interesting thing happening with the Five Stripes today isn’t even on the field. Seriously, how and when are they going to get these signings done? Are they even going to work?

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati – Wed., 8 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 20/50

The Red Bulls are always engaging to watch and you never know what can happen in an FC Cincinnati game. Especially now that Luciano Acosta is around to potentially flip the entire thing on its head every now and then. But on a crowded night, two teams below the playoff line in the East isn’t quite going to move the needle.

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas – Wed., 10 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 26/50

I’m almost shocked the Plusometer has this one so low. But Seattle simply don’t look like themselves right now. It would be just a little more interesting if the Sounders had a few more weapons at their disposal against an FC Dallas team that's loved taking down some of the biggest teams in the league this year.

I might regret trusting the Plusometer on this one, especially if you just want to look at it as Ricardo Pepi versus Seattle. You aren’t going to go wrong with this one.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake – Wed., 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Galaxy XI is a little threadbare still, but that honestly makes this one more intriguing. Since core players left for the Gold Cup and Chicharito has been stuck on the sideline, this team has been a grab bag of horrible losses and weirdly impressive wins. We’ll see which one shows up.

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes – Wed., 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 24/50