What the 2023 MLS season meant for Seattle Sounders FC

I will obviously write at length on this but the Sounders just didn’t have the top level talent anymore to hang at this level. System and execution has been on point for 3 months, but the top level talent alongside Rusnak, Morris, & JP wasn’t there. Need to have killers in MLS.

People took issue with the “to hang at this level” part of that tweet, and I get it (everyone loves to pick nits). I think if Mark could write it out again, he’d pick a different adjective phrase because Seattle very much did hang with LAFC in last weekend's Western Conference Semifinal.

What they didn’t do much of in their biggest games this year, however, was win. And that’s the overall point: Seattle played really organized and often very good soccer, which allowed them to become one of the best defensive teams of the past decade by both the boxscore and underlying numbers. That allowed them to survive Father Time catching up to both Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz, and to do so with some style, finishing second in the West and ranking among the league leaders in possession, passes per possession and field tilt.

For the bulk of Lodeiro’s time in MLS, Seattle being this good without him playing a central role was almost unthinkable. Back when they were going to either MLS Cup or deep in the Concacaf Champions League every year, our saying around the office when analyzing this team was “the system is Lodeiro.”

So Brian Schmetzer et al deserve a ton of credit for building a winning structure even as the greatest Sounder of them all bids Seattle adieu. Doing so not only means this team’s not going to go away – this year’s performance gives me confidence they will continue to be one of the better teams in the West – but it also gives the front office more fit-related flexibility when they go shopping this winter (i.e., don’t expect a like-for-like No. 10 replacement).

However… in the biggest moments, in the biggest games of the past half-decade, it was Lodeiro or Ruidíaz or both who stepped up, time and time again. They were the match-winners in those moments and were among the greatest match-winners in league history. They were the difference between merely hanging at that level and actually winning at that level.

None of the remaining attackers are quite there. Jordan Morris is very good, but not great (the difference between Morris and the league’s elite match-winners was apparent on the two breakaways that defined Sunday night’s 1-0 loss to LAFC). Roldan is one of the league’s indispensable floor-raisers, and I’d say that’s Albert Rusnák’s strength as well. Neither guy is a ceiling-raiser in the biggest games.

They’ve obviously got to go out and get one of those. That is the next step.