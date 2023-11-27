What the 2023 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

Year after year, since Jim Curtin took over nearly a decade ago, the Philadelphia Union have made measurable, linear progress. Initially, that progress revealed itself in total points or goal differential or trips to the US Open Cup final. But whatever it was, when the season ended, the Union front office and fans (and Curtin) could point to something tangible and say: “See? We were better this year than last.”

The climb was a long one, and along the way, they started checking off a bunch of club firsts. As in, first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win? Check – got that one in 2019. First trophy? Check – got that one in 2020. First trip to the Concacaf Champions League? Made it to the semis in 2021.

And then, last year… first trip to MLS Cup? Check. And they came oh so close to lifting the damn thing.

So for the team that takes a step forward every year – a team that had won a Supporters’ Shield, and made it to MLS Cup, and made a deep continental run, and made it to Open Cup finals – something had to be next, right? Maybe it wasn’t MLS Cup or the Open Cup; maybe they’d win CCL and get a measure of revenge on LAFC along the way. Or maybe they’d win the inaugural Leagues Cup (they’d accrued more than enough knockout competition experience to be among the favorites). Either of those would look great in the trophy cabinet.

And in both competitions, things went according to script. At least until the semis, anyway, at which point the happy story of triumph turned into a horror show. In CCL play, the Union met LAFC in the semis and uniformly did not find that measure of revenge, instead looking overwhelmed and out-talented, and succumbing meekly by a 4-1 aggregate score over two legs.

It was even worse in Leagues Cup. Yes, they caught Lionel Messi & Co. on an all-time heater, but even so, I never expected a team with this much experience and this many accomplishments to look scared. But that’s what they were, as the moment was too big for them. Andre Blake played maybe his worst game as a pro, but this one was on everybody. And yeah, they’d bounce back with a commanding win over Monterrey in the Third-Place Game, clinching another year of continental play (this time in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which is what the old CCL has been rebranded as). But the memory of that performance at home against Inter Miami is going to stick around for a while.

Anyway, with losses in the semis of CCL and Leagues Cup, and an early exit in the Open Cup, and fewer points in this year’s regular season than last, that left only one door open for tangible progress: win MLS Cup.

If Philly were healthy and whole, they’d have had a pretty good shot. But they weren’t. And so when the final whistle sounded and the scoreboard read 1-0 FC Cincinnati in their Eastern Conference Semifinal, I don’t think many folks were surprised. Cincinnati, even down four starters, were just a better and more talented team.