Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot

The Philadelphia Union have clinched a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, earning that distinction with a 3-0 victory over CF Monterrey in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Game on Saturday evening at Subaru Park.

Monterrey, knowing a 2024 CCC spot was already secured via their Liga MX performance, deployed a heavily-rotated starting lineup and suffered a second straight defeat against MLS opposition after losing to Nashville SC in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Philadelphia rebounded from a semifinal setback against Inter Miami CF with timely goals on either side of halftime.

Philadelphia opened the scoring roughly 30 seconds in, when midfielder Jesús Bueno cleaned up a pinball-like cross from the right flank. Mikael Uhre (45+2') then doubled the hosts' advantage just before halftime by one-timing home a picture-perfect through ball from Jack McGlynn to cap a counterattack.