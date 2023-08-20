Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot

The Philadelphia Union have clinched a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, earning that distinction with a 3-0 victory over CF Monterrey in the Leagues Cup Third-Place Game on Saturday evening at Subaru Park.
Monterrey, knowing a 2024 CCC spot was already secured via their Liga MX performance, deployed a heavily-rotated starting lineup and suffered a second straight defeat against MLS opposition after losing to Nashville SC in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Philadelphia rebounded from a semifinal setback against Inter Miami CF with timely goals on either side of halftime.
Philadelphia opened the scoring roughly 30 seconds in, when midfielder Jesús Bueno cleaned up a pinball-like cross from the right flank. Mikael Uhre (45+2') then doubled the hosts' advantage just before halftime by one-timing home a picture-perfect through ball from Jack McGlynn to cap a counterattack.
The Union thought they had their clinching strike in the 62nd minute via Quinn Sullivan, but an offside call remained following Video Review's closer look. That proved just a minor setback, though, as captain Alejandro Bedoya (69') sealed the result following a recycled set-piece.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Philadelphia would much rather lift the Leagues Cup trophy Saturday evening, but a 2024 CCC spot is a respectable consolation prize for Jim Curtin's group – especially as they look to build off CCC semifinal finishes in both '21 and '23. Philadelphia will now hope to carry this momentum into an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push. Monterrey can hold their heads high after a strong Leagues Cup, beating four MLS opponents and playing every match away from home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Officially, Jesús Bueno needed just 27 seconds to open the scoring against Rayados. From there, it was about completing the job.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: On a different night, Union left back Kai Wagner would have had several assists. The German defender, per usual, was a constant source of offense.
Next Up
- PHI: Saturday. Aug. 26 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- MTY: Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. Cruz Azul | 10:05 pm ET | Liga MX Apertura