What the 2023 MLS season meant for Nashville SC

Nashville had all of that: the best low-block counterattacking team in the league, but also an ability to play straight through your press with energy and precision, and just rip you apart with the ball.

So in the end, the Leagues Cup form we saw from the ‘Yotes was, sadly, the outlier. They were so damn good in that tournament – much of it, as always, coming on the break or against the ball, but with lots of it coming from really nice moments of sustained possession – that it felt like they’d turned the corner and become the kind of “bend you with Plan A, break you with Plan B” team that does murder down the stretch and into the playoffs. McCarty and Godoy running the show from deep, Hany dropping in under a truly goal-dangerous No. 9, the center backs spraying passes and the fullbacks getting forward…

For whatever reason – maybe it was dead legs, maybe it was the emotional toll of coming so close to Leagues Cup glory, maybe it was a game model that’s tilted pretty heavily toward sitting deep – they never brought that to bear on opponents during the regular season. It just didn’t work.

Formation & Tactics

As mentioned, Nashville were primarily a counterattacking team. That’s Gary Smith’s bread and butter and I don’t think he should toss it in the bin just because this season ultimately had a disappointing conclusion.

The one stat that really tells the story is field tilt, which is the share of final-third passes a team hits. Nashville were down to 41% this year, dead last in the league and well under their mark of 45.3% from two years ago.

They are effectively trading possession and field position for space to attack into. Here is the issue, though: Nashville’s direct speed of 1.36 meters/second was only 17th in MLS. In 2022 they were 1.5m/s, and in 2021 they were 1.54m/s.

So as they’ve shifted deeper and deeper they also become slower and more ponderous. I think this speaks directly to McCarty spending more time on the bench (injuries & rest) this year – he remains the best d-mid on the team at playing the ball quickly and accurately upfield to get the attackers on the ball in spots where they can just go. I’m talking third-line passes up the gut, and I’m not sure I can name two d-mids in league history who’ve been better at those.

Anyway, they struggled to marry their personnel to their game model, though as always Smith deserves credit for having a team well-drilled enough defensively to flit from one shape (4-4-1-1 is his favorite) to another (he used the 3-5-2 really well to effectively mirror teams like Cincinnati) to another (4-4-2 diamond always makes an appearance) to another (we even saw a 4-3-3 with Hany inverted once or twice).

Whatever the formation, though, the Achilles’ heel that’s been a part of Nashville since their arrival in MLS four years ago remained apparent: If you scored first on them, they had very few ideas for how to claw back into the game. Lots of launch and pray.

Highlight

After a kind of meh group stage, Nashville beat Cincy on PKs in the Leagues Cup Round of 32, then got past Club América on PKs in one of the wildest games you’ll ever see.

The quarterfinals came and they stuffed a previously red-hot Minnesota team in a locker, winning a 5-0 laugher. But up next, in the semifinals, were Monterrey. And MLS teams don’t beat Monterrey.