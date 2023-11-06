What the 2023 MLS season meant for Chicago Fire FC

From one point of view, the Fire improved by collecting 40 points for the first time since 2019.

From another point of view, the Fire got worse by finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference after finishing 12th in each of the previous two years.

From all points of view, they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and never looked any sort of serious threat to challenge for a trophy. So it was sadly just another typical Chicago Fire season.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson paid the price, losing his job a third of the way through. Picking up just two wins from the first 10 games will have that effect. Frank Klopas then took over for the rest of the year, and while things briefly got better in terms of the results – they went 6W-4L-3D over their next 13 – I don’t think they ever got better in terms of the process or, really, the potential this team had.

And so they ended the season even worse than how they started it, with two wins and two draws from 11 games as any hopes for a playoff berth faded into the autumn air.

A lot of the rest of this column will be about tactics and high points and bright young homegrown stars, but none of that should obscure the fact the problem for Hendrickson and Klopas, and for the coaches that came before them, and for the club overall, is that the roster is not good enough. And the roster is not good enough because the high-end talent has not been good enough.

The buck should stop with sporting director Georg Heitz who, in his four years, has flubbed signing after signing, from TAM guys (CB Rafael Czichos has not been the backline anchor he was billed as) to U22s (Federico Navarro is still much more potential than productivity) to – especially to – the DPs.