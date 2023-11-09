What the 2023 MLS season meant for Charlotte FC

Fans of the Crown came into 2023 with what I considered to be mostly realistic hopes: play some good ball, develop some young players while incorporating a few new old ones, and contend for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

And it’s not a lie to say they mostly hit on all of the above. Sure the “good ball” they played wasn’t exactly Columbus Crew-level free-flowing dominance, and sure they couldn’t keep a lead if their lives depended upon it, but 1) they used the ball pretty well, and 2) they took leads in the first place! Lots of teams don’t manage that.

And sure, none of the young players really, truly popped, and a couple (Ben Bender and Adilson Malanda) took steps backwards, but the old guys mostly integrated well and the roster as a whole has some potential.

And hey, they didn’t just contend for the playoffs: they made it! In super-dramatic fashion on Decision Day, no less.

So it’d be fair to say they checked two-and-a-half of the three boxes that I think were determinative on the success/failure metric. I mean, a playoff appearance in Year 2 is tangible proof of a step forward, right?

Right. But at the same time… this year didn’t really feel like a success. At the center of it was the fact the manager’s ideas for how to play were at war with the sporting director's ideas for how to build a roster, and that disconnect – as well as the tragic offseason death of starting center back Anton Walkes – cast a shadow over everything.