Extratime makes FIVE predictions for 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental

Who’s been the best of the best during the 2022 season?
The Extratime crew went about answering that question before the official 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental is unveiled in the buildup to MLS Cup on Nov. 5.
They went five teams deep, as arranged in a few different formations. Check them all out below.
Extratime First Team Best XI
- GK: Andre Blake (PHI)
- D: Kai Wagner (PHI), Alex Callens (NYC), Jack Elliott (PHI), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Alistair Johnston (MTL)
- M: Victor Wanyama (MTL), Jose Cifuentes (LAFC), Sebastian Driussi (ATX), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
- F: Jesus Ferreira (DAL)
Extratime Second Team Best XI
- GK: Djordje Petrović (NE)
- D: John Tolkin (RBNY), Kamal Miller (MTL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), DeAndre Yedlin (MIA)
- M: Ilie Sanchez (LAFC), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Luciano Acosta (CIN)
- F: Diego Fagúndez (ATX), Chicharito (LA), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Extratime Third Team Best XI
- GK: Aljaz Ivačič (POR)
- D: Diego Palacios (LAFC), Matt Hedges (DAL), Jesus David Murillo (LAFC), Steven Moreira (CLB)
- M: Jose Martínez (PHI), Obinna Nwobodo (CIN), Daniel Gazdag (PHI)
- F: Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Brandon Vazquez (CIN), Romell Quioto (MTL)
Extratime Fourth Team Best XI
- GK: Brad Stuver (ATX)
- D: Joao Moutinho (ORL), Justen Glad (RSL), Jonathan Mensah (CLB), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)
- M: Diego Chara (POR), Mark Delgado (LA), Paxton Pomykal (DAL), Carles Gil (NE)
- F: Cristian Arango (LAFC), Julian Carranza (PHI)
Extratime Fifth Team Best XI
- GK: Dayne St. Clair (MIN)
- D: Andrew Brody (RSL), Joel Waterman (MTL), Ruben Gabrielsen (ATX), Julian Araujo (LA)
- M: Andres Cubas (VAN), Pablo Ruiz (RSL), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)
- F: Facundo Torres (ORL), Brenner (CIN), Paul Arriola (DAL)