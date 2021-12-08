What the 2021 MLS season meant for Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Brian White was a breakout star. Ryan Gauld was one of the newcomers of the year. They have a bunch of interesting young pieces, and they all basically fit together

The ‘ Caps had turned into a team that was tough to beat by midseason, but then Vanni Sartini took over for Marc Dos Santos and they turned into a team that – brace yourselves – played attacking soccer and actually won a bunch of games.

As for the tactics, it was a little bit of everything under Sartini. Sometimes they’d draw a deeper line of confrontation and play for counterattacks, while other times they’d come upfield and try to dominate with the ball. They didn’t high press all that much, but there were moments when they’d pull that particular club out of the bag as well.

It didn’t take long for Sartini to switch out of the 4-2-3-1 into a 3-4-2-1 that often played as a 3-4-1-2, which they then stayed in for the final two-and-a-half months of the season and into the playoffs. I suspect they’ll ride that into next year as well.

But nothing can beat the come-from-behind 3-2 win at Portland on Oct. 20, which featured one of the greatest halftime talks in MLS history:

There were also massive home wins against San Jose , Kansas City and Minnesota . Each of those were crucial moments in getting this team over the playoff hump.

They had a 10-game unbeaten streak in the middle of the season, which was fun. The best part of it was Sartini’s first game in charge, in which the ‘Caps smoked RSL 4-1 – avenging a 4-0 loss from July, and marking the first time all year they’d scored more than two goals in a game.

It was monumental. I’d argue it’s one of the best regular-season wins (maybe the very best) in the club’s MLS history.

He… was basically right! They went into halftime down 2-0, brought it back to 2-1 in the 63rd minute, and then scored twice in the final 15 minutes – not the final 10, as he’d said, but pretty close! – to win 3-2.

The other lowlight worth mentioning is the 4-3 loss to Pacific FC in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship on Aug. 26, a defeat that cost Dos Santos his job.

“Lost at Sporting in the playoffs” is no shame, by the way, even if it came from walking directly into a fairly obvious trap.

Maybe if Ranko Veselinovic had been healthy (he’s one of the best CBs in MLS at defending in space) it would’ve played out differently, but he wasn’t so it didn’t, and thus this one was all KC.

Remember how I said they pushed their wingbacks high under Sartini and it was a lot of fun? Well, every tactical decision like that comes with a downside, and in the case of aggressively positioned wingbacks, the downside is that long, direct switches can leave them stranded behind the play, and put the onus on the center backs to come out and defend the wingers in space.

And then exactly one month later they got beat like a drum at KC. Sartini’s done a great job, but he never adjusted to Peter Vermes’ tactical gambit on the day – Sporting, one of the pressing-est teams in the league, played in a low block, invited Vancouver forward and then repeatedly shredded them with long diagonals from right back Graham Zusi to left winger Daniel Salloi . They just ran the same pattern over and over again and the ‘Caps had no answer.

Revelation

White’s goalscoring got all the press, which is understandable. He came alive under Sartini – nine goals in 14 games to end the season – after spending most of the first half of the season struggling, first with RBNY and then under Dos Santos.

But White’s goalscoring really shouldn’t have been that big a surprise given he scored at damn near the exact same rate in 2019 and 2020 for the Red Bulls (exact same underlying npxG numbers as well), and given that he’s consistently put the ball in the net at every level from the youth ranks onward. He makes Gyasi-like runs in build-up play and has Wondo-esque movement off the ball in the box, and guys like that score goals.

So that wasn’t the revelation. The revelation was how he helped knit the rest of the attack together so seamlessly in build-up play. I had White pegged as an “all he does is press and score goals” guy, the kind of forward who could start for a few teams and be a top back-up for anyone.

Nope. He was much, much more than that for the ‘Caps both in terms of his xA (which doubled under Sartini) and especially in his link play during the build-up. He created instant chemistry with the likes of Gauld and Cristian Dajome, helping elevate the entire attack because of it.