What the 2021 MLS season meant for NYCFC

The journey itself wasn’t perfect, of course. But they generally played beautiful, effective soccer all year, continued that into the playoffs, and got a magnificent performance from Sean Johnson in what is, by definition, the clutchest of moments.

It’s not just that NYCFC had never won; it’s that they had never even come close, and it was damn near always their own fault. November was an annual horror show for this team.

Since 2016, NYCFC have been the best regular-season team in MLS in terms of total points. Year after year of consistently good and often excellent soccer, year after year of developing young players into starters and often multi-million-dollar transfers, and year after year of spectacular playoff failure.

Formation and tactics

Ronny Deila had to play around with the formation a good deal more than he wanted to, I think, during the regular season because of injuries, international absences, late roster additions (this team was nowhere near complete by the time the season kicked off) and a fairly flagrant lack of depth on the backline. So there was a 3-4-2-1, and a 3-4-3, and a 4-3-3, and eventually – mercifully – a 4-2-3-1, which is what they ended the season in and rarely strayed from throughout autumn.

Whatever the formation was, the tactics were largely the same: get on the ball, keep it, and use it to pull apart whoever they’re facing. Get the wide players, either the fullbacks or wingbacks, forward in order to make the field wide as hell (except for that brief period when James Sands had to be an elbow back), and always find Maxi Moralez in the final third. Take advantage of Taty Castellanos’s movement and mobility to drag opposing center backs out of the 18, and send loads of runners off the ball into the box.

Defensively, press like hell and trust the structure of the team shape (and the excellent awareness of the cadre of deep-lying central midfielders) to clean up any messes.

I’ve written it before and I’ll write it again: When NYCFC played well, I don’t think any team in the league was better than them. The underlying numbers agreed – virtually all of the advanced analytics had them as one of the two best teams in the league this year.