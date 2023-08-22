What now? Portland Timbers seek "reset" after Gio Savarese departure

Less than 24 hours after making “the hardest decision” of his tenure by parting ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese , Portland Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy now must make the most important one: finding a replacement.

“It begins immediately,” Grabavoy said of the team’s managerial search while speaking to reporters Tuesday. “And we’ll have a clear identity as to what we need in the next leader of the club. This moment serves for us a chance to reset.”

Whoever ends up taking the reins permanently at Portland, who will be led on an interim basis by assistant Miles Joseph through the remainder of the 2023 campaign, the Timbers seem intent on finding someone cut from a different cloth than Savarese.

“It’s best for the club to have a new voice,” Grabavoy said of what’s to come after severing ties with the man who guided the club to two MLS Cup finals (2018, '21) and the MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020 in his nearly six seasons at Providence Park.

“There is a life cycle sometimes to what we do. At this point, I believe it’s important that there’s new leadership and the club moves in a new direction and we continue our next evolution.”

According to Grabavoy, a lack of evolvement in recent years is what ultimately cost Savarese his job as the Timbers failed to reach the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and are in danger of missing out on the postseason this year as well.

Currently 12th on the Western Conference table with a 6W-10L-8D record (26 points), the Timbers haven’t won consecutive games this season and are coming off their ugliest loss of 2023: a 5-0 drubbing at Houston Dynamo FC in Matchday 27.