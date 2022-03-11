What Kamil Jozwiak brings to Charlotte FC & what's next for MLS expansion club

“He’s only 23 and he already has 22 games for Poland,” sporting director Zoran Krneta told MLSsoccer.com. “He has played in big games, he played in the Euros. He played against Spain and Holland. Can you play in Salt Lake City if you played against Holland? I think you can.”

Charlotte have acquired Poland international winger Kamil Jozwiak from Derby County on a permanent transfer, as first reported by MLSsoccer.com and announced Friday as a DP deal through 2025 with a 2026 option. The dynamic winger made 58 Championship appearances with Derby after arriving for a reported $5 million fee in the summer of 2020, and was managed by former England and D.C. United star Wayne Rooney.

Inside the deal

Jozwiak had one goal and four assists during his time in the Championship. He will be a DP, but sources say can be bought down in the future, just like current Young DP midfielder Jordy Alcivar. Alcivar is expected to be bought down in the summer to make room for another DP.

The winger is another long-term target and perhaps a sign the club’s luck is changing. A month ago, Charlotte agreed on a deal with Derby to take Jozwiak on loan with a purchase option, but that fell through. This occurred within the same few days a deal for Venezuelan international and Granada (La Liga) winger Darwin Machis fell through at the last moment.

Jozwiak’s initial deal collapsed because he got injured in a game just as agreements were being finalized and a medical was arranged. Initial fears on the pitch suggested the injury would be long-term, but there has since been good news. Though Jozwiak’s been out a month, he should be physically ready to join training in a few weeks, which will coincide with (likely) how long it’ll take to get his visa sorted anyway.

The new deal – a permanent one unlike the initially agreed-upon loan with purchase option – is below the total value that was previously discussed between the clubs.

“We kept our eye on him; we didn’t think his injury was too serious,” Krneta said. “We talked to the Polish doctors, we talked to the Derby doctors. Okay, we can’t get him on loan anymore. Let’s keep an eye and try to strike a deal that works for us. Let’s try to lower the price to get a fantastic deal that we cannot miss. That moment came.”