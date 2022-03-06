Despite loss, Charlotte FC put MLS on watch after "unbelievable" home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For months, Charlotte FC promised it would be and they delivered: Saturday was a party in the Queen City.

Charlotte took the field for their first-ever home match in MLS to a league-record standalone crowd that spent most of the day bringing the noise downtown into Bank of America Stadium at night. The city was awash in Carolina blue and CLT FC gear.

On the field, the LA Galaxy were intent to spoil the party, though. A fairy-tale result for Charlotte in their home opener wasn’t to be, falling 1-0 to the Galaxy, thanks to a wonderstrike from Mexico international Efrain Alvarez in the 77th minute in front of 74,479 fans.

“We play football because we want to win, but today I believe I’m the happiest coach in the world,” head coach Miguel Ramirez told media after the match. “It was amazing. I cannot describe it with words, the energy. I’d like to thank everyone who joined us in this party because it really was a party. If we won, we’d continue to party. But we cannot party.”