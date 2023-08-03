What big attacking signings bring to their new MLS teams

Teemu Pukki

The 33-year-old former Norwich City player has fit quite nicely as the No. 9 ahead of Emanuel Reynoso in Adrian Heath’s attack. Pukki isn’t an imposing presence up top, but he’s excellent at using his body positioning and careful touches to control the ball before bouncing it back to Reynoso. Plus, his smart running in behind the opposing backline makes him a huge asset for the Loons in transition. This is an absurd amount of space for the Houston Dynamo to give any striker to run into, but Pukki is certainly savvy enough to make you pay in a moment like this.