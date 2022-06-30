What a night! Inside NYCFC & Cincinnati's 8-goal game for the ages

That would make for an eventful matchweek in any league in the world. On Wednesday night in MLS Week 17, all of it happened at TQL Stadium.

When it was all over, Eastern Conference foes FC Cincinnati and New York City FC had settled for a 4-4 stalemate, a score that only began to tell the story of a wild affair in Southwestern Ohio.

Some 21,258 fans were fortunate enough to witness. Some 200,000 more may claim to have been there years from now. And both of the managers – Cincy’s Pat Noonan and NYCFC’s Nick Cushing – were likely relieved it was over.

“The one thing that I said to [Noonan] was, ‘If you bought a ticket to this game, you got your value twice over today,’” Cushing said. “And as coaches that's not what we want, but that's what I believe. For every person that bought a ticket to come to this game today, they definitely got their ticket price.”