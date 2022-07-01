FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 17 Continental Player of the Week

History made? Check. MLS Week 17 Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors? Secured.
Brenner has earned the weekly award after becoming the first player in FC Cincinnati history to score a hat trick in their wild 4-4 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night. The Brazilian forward has now scored in consecutive games after a slower start to his 2022 campaign.
The 22-year-old also had two goals ruled out, reflecting how dangerous he was at TQL Stadium alongside forward Brandon Vazquez and midfielder Luciano Acosta.
Check out the Young Designated Player’s “smarter choice” highlight reel below. His 30th-minute goal involved a remarkable scissor kick.
Brenner is in his second MLS season after joining Cincy from Sao Paulo for a reported $13 million. His 12 career goals are the third-most in club history, and he’s the first player in FC Cincinnati history to win MLS Player of the Week honors since they joined the league in 2019.
FC Cincinnati, enjoying a turnaround under new head coach Pat Noonan, will look to set a club record for the most points in a season when they travel to face the New England Revolution on Sunday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They’re currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 points from 17 matches, a far cry from their Wooden Spoon pace the last three seasons.
