What 2022 could mean for Seattle & Cameroon defender Nouhou

When I think back to the 2021 MLS season, one of the players that first comes to mind is Nouhou . I’m not kidding.

During the break from MLS play, we’ve been using Second Spectrum’s data to look at MLS players who could be in for a huge year in 2022 and perhaps even feature at the Qatar World Cup. So far we’ve analyzed Miles Robinson , Julian Araujo , Adam Buksa and Cristian Arango . This week it’s time to dive into Nouhou.

With Nouhou’s success in a new position in 2021 and his rising international profile, he's a perfect player to spotlight in our offseason player analysis series.

He also played in a handful of World Cup Qualifiers with Cameroon in 2021 and started all three group stage games at the African Cup of Nations.

Despite missing most of the summer with a groin injury, Nouhou handled his shift into the left center back spot with relative ease, making the MLS All-Star team and helping Seattle finish second in the Western Conference.

Initially, I was skeptical about Brian Schmetzer’s decision to use an occasionally-reckless Nouhou as a left-sided center back in his new-look back three, but it turned out to be a brilliant move that embodied Seattle Sounders FC 's switch from a 4-2-3-1 to a three-at-the-back shape.

What do the numbers say about him? And what could 2022 mean for the 24-year-old defender? Let’s get into it.

Overall, Nouhou adjusted quite well to his shift from left back to left center back in a back three. And much of what made Nouhou a dangerous, albeit inconsistent, left back translated to his center-back play.

With his athleticism and ability to drive the ball forward, the Cameroonian provides speed and ball progression. Among left and right-sided center backs in MLS in 2021, Nouhou landed in the 84th percentile in top sustained speed. His pace of 9.4 meters per second put him 23rd among any player who spent time as an outside center back last season. That speed helped Nouhou cover large amounts of ground and apply frequent pressure on opposing attackers.

Nouhou’s 13.9 pressures per 90 minutes placed him in the 92nd percentile among outside center backs in pressing frequency, and his distance closed while pressing placed him in the 95th percentile. Nouhou didn’t just press, he also won the ball a lot. Nouhou finished 2021 with a 61.3 pressing efficiency, meaning he helped force a turnover for the opposition within five seconds of pressing 61.3% of the time. That placed him in the 70th percentile among outside center backs with at least 100 pressures, excellent for someone new to the role.