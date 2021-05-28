Weekend cheat sheet: Key storylines to watch for in MLS Week 7

The nice thing is that nationally televised games are packaged in tidy four-hour blocks on Saturday and Sunday. That ought to make it easier to carve out time for the games while still making your friends and family feel loved and appreciated.

As you make tough decisions about how to spend your free time, just remember that this is the last full weekend of MLS action for three weeks. Yes, you’ll get Nations League, international matches and a random Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC game on June 12, but there’s nothing that can replicate a full league slate if MLS is your soccer entertainment of choice.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means, for most but not all of us, that there’s an extra day of leisure.

Before I start pointing up, down and somewhere in between, I think-slash-hope we can all understand the concept here. Relative to expectations, where does each club find themselves after six weeks of action (plus, for some, Concacaf Champions League )? Is it heaven? Hell? Or stuck in purgatory for the time being?

We’re not even a fourth of the way through the 2021 season and here I am playing MLS's version of Saint Peter at the Pearly gates. Please keep in mind that this is all in fun. No souls are being damned in this column, and the afterlives of all eight clubs under the national TV spotlight this weekend have yet to be decided.

You can’t win MLS Cup in May, thus LAFC are stuck in purgatory. A win against NYCFC at home and a Vela goal or two would be a step in the right direction.

And those decisions revolve around one thing, given Atuesta’s contract status, Diego Rossi ’s potential to be sold and Vela’s age, fitness issues of late and contract status: winning MLS Cup, LAFC’s version of heaven.

There’s one matchday remaining in the Segunda. Almeria are in line for the promotion playoffs. I’m not saying John Thorrington and Bob Bradley are rooting for the Andalusian club … but I’m also not saying they’re not. If Almeria go up to La Liga, it’d simplify the decisions that need to be made this summer.

It gets even stranger, too! Their third Designated Player, Brian Rodriguez , is on loan in Spain. He seems uncertain about where he wants to continue his career – “I am not going to be in a place where I am not happy,” he reportedly said in an interview in the Uruguayan media, no telling if he was talking about Almeria, LAFC or just generally. But The Athletic has also reported the purchase option in his loan will be automatically triggered if the Spanish club gets promoted to La Liga.

Carlos Vela was back, then he wasn’t and now he is again. Eduard Atuesta was poised to be sold – had to be, really, given his contract status – then a new one-year extension delayed the inevitable by a window or two. LAFC were supposed to be among the league’s very best teams, though perhaps that was just a bad prediction on my part, and thus far they’re below the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line.

All things considered, life is pretty good, but that can change, especially in the playoffs should they make it there. So NYCFC better be on their best behavior…

Meanwhile, they’re sixth in the Eastern Conference, re-signed Valentin Castellanos amid reported interest from Brazilian giants Palmeiras and seem poised to return to the regular-season perch they’ve occupied since Patrick Vieira took charge, which is to say among the very best teams in MLS.

The roster looked … incomplete during preseason. It’s looking more fleshed out now, even if the young wingers they signed from Brazil (both Talles Magno and Thiago Andrade await their debuts) appear to be projects with high upside. Sporting director David Lee says there could be another Young Money signing coming before the end of this window, and that’s to say nothing of the summer signing period and the eventual return of Heber .

NYCFC – I’m letting the blue side of New York in for now, but the agreement is that they stay near the entrance/exit. They’ve got a pass, but barely and that can change.

Yo-yoing is the Matias Almeyda way. He’s got an express elevator between heaven and hell. Pack light for the trip down below because a Cali Clasico win would send you right back up to the good place.

San Jose – Don’t take this the wrong way, Quakes faithful. You were in heaven, but then your team lost three straight at home.

Greg Vanney has his congregation working together for something bigger. The Galaxy 's academy is producing. They won El Trafico. The supporters are happy, and the team is near the top of the Western Conference table after a couple really down years.

LA – Chicharito is basically an MLS angel at this point, at the very least a prophet. He was forsaken. He was lost. His penance has been epic and inspirational. Come on in, Javier.

Heaven for Philadelphia Union | Purgatory for Portland Timbers

Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers – Sun., 7 pm ET

Philadelphia – Win the Supporters’ Shield, sell eight figures worth of players and reload the Ernst Tanner way: Reserves step up to become above-average starters, academy signings and relatively unknown transfers who turn out to be solid to very good. Oh, and make the CCL semifinals during your first dip into continental competition, get a new No. 10 (Daniel Gazdag) and hold your spot near the top of the conference – a relatively new thing for Philly!

The Sons of Ben are in heaven, no doubt about it, and I think it’s only going to get better in 2021, even if CCL goes the way it always goes for MLS clubs.

Even better for us neutrals, we get to watch the Union in a cross-conference matchup this weekend. There aren’t many of those this year, and very few with the quality we’ll see from both these squads. Speaking of…

Portland – The injuries. Oh, the injuries. I can’t pass judgment against Portland when they're so banged up.

I can, however, send all my well wishes to Portland midfielder Andy Polo in his recovery and remind anyone who needs to be reminded that bad tackles are not reasons to racially abuse anyone or send death threats. In fact, nothing is, which is the whole point! Thus, my best also goes to Galaxy defender Derrick Williams, who has been treated despicably by some in the aftermath of last weekend.

Purgatory isn’t so bad, after all. It’s mostly just waiting around in relative nothingness. In the Timbers’ case, they’re much more than nothing. Despite all the challenges – stars, starters and reserves out and CCL to complicate the schedule – they’re in the playoff field and close (I hope) to getting Sebastian Blanco back.