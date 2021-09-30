Weekend Cheat Sheet: Huge El Trafico highlights Week 29 slate

Take care of yourself, folks. This train isn’t slowing down until early December. Let’s dig into Week 29.

MLS clubs set a record with 14 games in one night on Wednesday, including a second straight Campeones Cup triumph. Raphael Wicky officially parted ways with the Chicago Fire FC on Thursday morning. There are 13 more games this weekend as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push gains steam, and Concacaf World Cup qualifying resumes next Thursday.

The MLS meme ecosystem grows in strength every day. This hit pretty hard ahead of 2021’s third and final regular-season El Trafico.

Let’s start with LAFC, who have been on a non-stop rollercoaster since last winter’s incredible Concacaf Champions League run. Up. Down. Up. Down. A Club World Cup berth snatched away, injuries galore, transfer drama and performances that often pass the eye test (and the xG model) but come up short in the results department.

Those five words just about sum it up for Greg Vanney’s free-falling Galaxy (losers of three straight, five of their last eight and currently clinging to sixth in the Western Conference) and an LAFC side facing the very real prospect of missing the playoffs followed by what could be transformational change in the offseason.

The advanced stats on LAFC every time you dig in are just crazy. Their actual goal differential is -3. Their expected goal differential is ... +21.74. That gap of 24.74 goals is almost 2.5 times bigger than the next nearest in the league, which is Chicago at -10.68 GD-xGD.

If you chunk up their last 14 games, the pattern really jumps out.

Games 1-7: 0-5-2

Games 8-11: 3-0-1

Games 12-14: 0-3-0

“There are individual mistakes,” Bradley said after a 2-1 home loss to the Timbers on Wednesday, “but collectively we've got to find a stronger way to stick together and not give up during a year where, man, it’s been incredible how many tough moments we've had to deal with.”

This moment is a culmination of all the others, an El Trafico played with LAFC’s season quite literally on the line.

LAFC are four points below the playoff line. Their next four games are at the Galaxy, home against San Jose and FC Dallas and on the road in Minnesota. Common sense says they need to win at least three to keep the playoff door cracked ahead of a season-ending stretch that sees Seattle and Vancouver come to the Banc then a trip to Colorado on Decision Day.

Hey, nothing creates momentum out of thin air like El Trafico! Maybe it’s LAFC turn for an iconic moment in this rivalry.

Maybe Carlos Vela will deliver it? Probably not. Vela’s been out with a hamstring injury since late August and Bradley said a week ago that his star player could be available against the Galaxy. At that time, he wasn’t training fully with his teammates. Put it this way, I am not holding my breath that we’ll finally see Vela and Chicharito on the same field in MLS.

And if it doesn’t happen now, it may never happen.