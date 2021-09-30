MLS' most underrated star? Damir Kreilach eyes dreamland with Real Salt Lake

“It’s hard to say [if I get enough recognition], you know? I try to stay humble, as long as the team is happy, I’m happy too,” Kreilach told MLSsoccer.com this week. “This is how I want to go. If it’s about individuals, I’d pick another sport. I’d play tennis. But I like to be around my teammates, there’s no better feeling in the locker room after a win. It’s something special.”

Kreilach continues to thrive, mostly under the radar. And that’s OK by him.

In his fourth season with Real Salt Lake , Kreilach is perhaps enjoying a career year. The natural box-to-box or defensive midfielder turned unorthodox attacker extraordinaire in Utah is helping lead his club towards the playoffs. The 32-year-old has 12 goals and six assists, among the most combined goal contributions in the league.

Damir Kreliach is doin’ the thing. Whether neutral fans or pundits are noticing, it doesn’t matter, he just keeps doin’ the damn thing.

Yet with seven games left, RSL sit in fifth place and are five points ahead of the playoff line thanks to a last-gasp win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night. On Saturday, they'll look to further cement that place when they travel to struggling Austin FC (3:30 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN, Twitter).

There was a mid-season head coaching change sprinkled into the mix for good measure as well, when Freddy Juarez departed to become an assistant for the Seattle Sounders , leaving former assistant Pablo Mastroeni in interim charge.

Coming into the season burdened by an unsettled ownership situation, with the team up for sale for the better part of a year, they weren’t given a huge offseason budget. Most signings came with little or no acquisition costs, joining a squad that finished second-bottom of the Western Conference in 2020. Expectations were low.

“A certain amount of people said we’d be fighting for last place before the season,” Kreilach said. “I can’t understand these people. They’re not working with us everyday, they don’t see the quality we have and the roster we have.”

It’s not a straw-man argument, nor is it one of those contrived nobody believes in us, we’re the underdogs! narratives that have become en vogue for clubs and locker rooms to spin for motivation. It was real.

This writer was one of the people Kreilach can’t understand. In MLSsoccer.com’s 2021 season preview, 10 “experts” predicted the final standings and six had RSL dead last in the West. Steve Zakuani was the most optimistic among the panel, putting RSL all the way up to 10th, well below the playoff line.

Kreilach has been a leading figure in RSL’s strong season and aims for more to come.