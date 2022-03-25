"We want to be a great club": RSL look to continue hot start vs. Sporting KC

"It's like winning the first 50 meters of a mile. It's like, congratulations, what have you done?" Mastroeni said. "For us it's not about that, it's about the process, it's about looking for ways we can improve. What I will tell you is I'm extremely, extremely proud of the way we've competed, the way we've managed games, the way that guys have stepped in for other players that are injured and have kept the level high.

"There's a lot of great things I'm proud of. I think the results are a byproduct of that," he continued. "So I think we have to double down on that and continue to improve. I think the moment you feel like you've achieved something, you rest on your laurels, that's when you start to lose sight of what this is all about. This is about growth, this is about getting better as coaches, as players, as a club. We want to be a great club and we all know we have to earn the right to do that and we know that the only way to do that is to come in every day and be the best version of yourself and challenge your teammates and challenge your staff and be all-in together."