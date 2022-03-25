"We want to be a great club": RSL look to continue hot start vs. Sporting KC

Four weeks into their 2022 MLS campaign, Real Salt Lake are once again thwarting preseason expectations.
Coming off last season's Cinderella run in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, RSL still came into this season flying under the radar. The offseason departure of Designated Player attacker Albert Rusnak in free agency and an early-season injury to Damir Kreilach, last year's club leading goal-scorer, led to questions as to whether they could contend again in the Western Conference in 2022.
So far, head coach Pablo Mastroeni's group has answered the bell, winning three of their first four matches, all coming against strong competition in Seattle Sounders FC, the New England Revolution and Nashville SC.
As they look to keep it rolling with an away matchup at Sporting Kansas City on Sunday (7 pm ET | TUDN, Twitter), Mastroeni told reporters midweek that they're happy but not complacent amid an early-season gauntlet.
"It's like winning the first 50 meters of a mile. It's like, congratulations, what have you done?" Mastroeni said. "For us it's not about that, it's about the process, it's about looking for ways we can improve. What I will tell you is I'm extremely, extremely proud of the way we've competed, the way we've managed games, the way that guys have stepped in for other players that are injured and have kept the level high.
"There's a lot of great things I'm proud of. I think the results are a byproduct of that," he continued. "So I think we have to double down on that and continue to improve. I think the moment you feel like you've achieved something, you rest on your laurels, that's when you start to lose sight of what this is all about. This is about growth, this is about getting better as coaches, as players, as a club. We want to be a great club and we all know we have to earn the right to do that and we know that the only way to do that is to come in every day and be the best version of yourself and challenge your teammates and challenge your staff and be all-in together."
Saturday's matchup will return RSL to the scene of their most memorable victory in last year's postseason run when they booked a Western Conference Final ticket with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Children's Mercy Park, delivered by a stoppage-time game-winner from Bobby Wood. They also won at SKC on Decision Day, earning the No. 7 seed via Kreilach's stoppage-time winner.
While that should instill confidence, Mastroeni said his team isn't banking on any carryover come kickoff.
"I think you have to be really careful with that because I think when that becomes the talking point, at least for our group, then there's a sense of overconfidence," he said. "The one thing you can't do in this league is underestimate any opponent at any time, regardless of how your previous fixtures went. For us, that hasn't even been brought up. It's not a place we like to go play, it's a very difficult place to play. If we're not operating at our best, if we're not tuned in, if we're not on the front foot, if we're not recovering the right way, then we won't get a result."
Sporting KC are an ostensibly vulnerable opponent, having stumbled out of the gate with three losses in four games as a rash of injuries have decimated their attack. DP striker Alan Pulido was ruled out for 2022 in preseason with a knee injury, while Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda, Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton have also missed early time.
Still, nothing is ever a given at CMP, a reality that Mastroeni said his team is acutely aware of.
"For me, SKC is still one of the best teams in this league year over year," Mastroeni said. "They've got a fantastic coach, great staff and a great fanbase as well that make it very difficult. For us, it's making sure we're prepared and we go in with the right mindset."