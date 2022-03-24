Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 5 DGW Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The international window brings us the first Double Game Week (DGW) of the 2022 MLS Fantasy season. Week 5 spans from the condensed three-game slate this weekend to the mega 14-game schedule April 2-3. Unlike last season, players on teams that play twice will earn a combined score from their individual point haul in each match. This makes for an excellent opportunity to post a BIG score and make some moves on the leaderboards if the stars align!

💡 Expert Tip: Avoid any potential fantasy landmines by reviewing the list of MLS players called in for international duty before setting your lineup.

Note: This set of positional rankings is focused solely on DGW players, with another set of rankings focusing on single-game players to be released next week.

Teams on a DGW: CIN, CLT, ORL, POR, RSL, SKC

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 5 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

There’s no clear-cut No. 1 when it comes to the DGW goalkeepers to choose from. Aljaz Ivacic conceded four goals to FC Dallas last week, but he’s the only player with two home matches, and the Timbers keeper kept a clean sheet in his previous outing at Providence Park. With the way FC Cincinnati’s schedule shakes out, Alec Kann is cheap enough to stash on the bench to see if he can turn in a serviceable score at Charlotte or home versus CF Montréal.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aljaz Ivacic
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$6.2
2. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$6.6
3. Zac MacMath
RSL
at SKC, at COL
$7.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alec Kann
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$4.4
2. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. CIN, at PHI
$5.4

Defenders

Antonio Carlos leads all DGW defenders with 32 points, averaging eight fantasy points per game over the first four weeks of the season. The Orlando City SC center back has a knack for racking up defensive bonus points, planting him high on the radar of DGW players that come with a relatively safe floor regardless of the match outcomes.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Antonio Carlos
ORL
at POR, vs. LAFC
$8.5
2. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$7.4
3. Graham Zusi
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$6.7
4. Geoff Cameron
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$6.2
5. Josecarlos Van Rankin
POR
vs. ORL, vs LA
$6.1
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Claudio Bravo
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$5.5
2. Christian Fuchs
CLT
vs. CIN, at PHI
$5.9
3. Tyler Blackett
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$5.3

Midfielders

Yimmi Chara is off to a hot start, leading all DGW midfielders with two goals, two assists and 35 fantasy points through Week 4. As Portland’s primary set-piece taker, look for Chara to continue to be a key contributor on the attacking end at home against Orlando City and the LA Galaxy.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$11.0
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$9.1
3. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$8.8
4. Remi Walter
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$9.2
5. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at SKC, at COL
$7.7
6. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. POR, vs. LAFC
$8.6
7. Yuya Kubo
ORL
at CLT, vs. MTL
$6.8
8. Junior Urso
ORL
at POR, vs. LAFC
$6.8
9. Dairon Asprilla
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$6.1
10. Diego Chara
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$7.0
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ben Bender
CLT
vs. CIN, at PHI
$5.8
2. Jordy Alcivar
CLT
vs. CIN, at PHI
$5.0
3. Maikel Chang
RSL
at SKC, at COL
$5.9

Forwards

Brandon Vazquez has scored two goals in back-to-back appearances and he has a favorable schedule facing Charlotte FC and CF Montréal this round. The FC Cincinnati striker is in prime position to pad his league-leading four-goal haul over the course of his next two games.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$7.1
2. Jaroslaw Niezgoda
POR
vs.ORL, vs. LA
$6.2
3. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$9.1
4. Nikola Vujnovic
SKC
vs. RSL, at VAN
$6.7
5. Bobby Wood
RSL
at SKC, at COL
$7.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Rios
CLT
vs. CIN, at PHI
$4.4
2. Dominique Badji
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$5.7
3. Tate Schmitt
RSL
at SKC, at COL
$6.0
DGW Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. ORL, vs. LA
$11.0
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CLT, vs. MTL
$9.1
3. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at CLT, vs MTL.
$7.1

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 4 winner Tommy Tveitaskog, manager of FC Navlebeskuende, who topped the weekly leaderboard with 123 points. Tommy captained Carlos Vela for 24 points and also cashed in on two goals and 15 points from Ryan Hollingshead. Tommy pockets a $150 MLS store gift card for notching the weekly high score!

MLS Fantasy MOTW 4

