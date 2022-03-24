2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 5 DGW Positional Rankings

Goalkeepers

There’s no clear-cut No. 1 when it comes to the DGW goalkeepers to choose from. Aljaz Ivacic conceded four goals to FC Dallas last week, but he’s the only player with two home matches, and the Timbers keeper kept a clean sheet in his previous outing at Providence Park. With the way FC Cincinnati’s schedule shakes out, Alec Kann is cheap enough to stash on the bench to see if he can turn in a serviceable score at Charlotte or home versus CF Montréal.