2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 5 DGW Positional Rankings

The international window brings us the first Double Game Week (DGW) of the 2022 MLS Fantasy season. Week 5 spans from the condensed three-game slate this weekend to the mega 14-game schedule April 2-3. Unlike last season, players on teams that play twice will earn a combined score from their individual point haul in each match. This makes for an excellent opportunity to post a BIG score and make some moves on the leaderboards if the stars align!
💡 Expert Tip: Avoid any potential fantasy landmines by reviewing the list of MLS players called in for international duty before setting your lineup.
Note: This set of positional rankings is focused solely on DGW players, with another set of rankings focusing on single-game players to be released next week.
Teams on a DGW: CIN, CLT, ORL, POR, RSL, SKC
Goalkeepers
There’s no clear-cut No. 1 when it comes to the DGW goalkeepers to choose from. Aljaz Ivacic conceded four goals to FC Dallas last week, but he’s the only player with two home matches, and the Timbers keeper kept a clean sheet in his previous outing at Providence Park. With the way FC Cincinnati’s schedule shakes out, Alec Kann is cheap enough to stash on the bench to see if he can turn in a serviceable score at Charlotte or home versus CF Montréal.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Aljaz Ivacic
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$6.2
|
2. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$6.6
|
3. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
at SKC, at COL
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alec Kann
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$4.4
|
2. Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. CIN, at PHI
|
$5.4
Defenders
Antonio Carlos leads all DGW defenders with 32 points, averaging eight fantasy points per game over the first four weeks of the season. The Orlando City SC center back has a knack for racking up defensive bonus points, planting him high on the radar of DGW players that come with a relatively safe floor regardless of the match outcomes.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Antonio Carlos
|
ORL
|
at POR, vs. LAFC
|
$8.5
|
2. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$7.4
|
3. Graham Zusi
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$6.7
|
4. Geoff Cameron
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$6.2
|
5. Josecarlos Van Rankin
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs LA
|
$6.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Claudio Bravo
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$5.5
|
2. Christian Fuchs
|
CLT
|
vs. CIN, at PHI
|
$5.9
|
3. Tyler Blackett
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$5.3
Midfielders
Yimmi Chara is off to a hot start, leading all DGW midfielders with two goals, two assists and 35 fantasy points through Week 4. As Portland’s primary set-piece taker, look for Chara to continue to be a key contributor on the attacking end at home against Orlando City and the LA Galaxy.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$11.0
|
2. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$9.1
|
3. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$8.8
|
4. Remi Walter
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$9.2
|
5. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
at SKC, at COL
|
$7.7
|
6. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. POR, vs. LAFC
|
$8.6
|
7. Yuya Kubo
|
ORL
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$6.8
|
8. Junior Urso
|
ORL
|
at POR, vs. LAFC
|
$6.8
|
9. Dairon Asprilla
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$6.1
|
10. Diego Chara
|
POR
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ben Bender
|
CLT
|
vs. CIN, at PHI
|
$5.8
|
2. Jordy Alcivar
|
CLT
|
vs. CIN, at PHI
|
$5.0
|
3. Maikel Chang
|
RSL
|
at SKC, at COL
|
$5.9
Forwards
Brandon Vazquez has scored two goals in back-to-back appearances and he has a favorable schedule facing Charlotte FC and CF Montréal this round. The FC Cincinnati striker is in prime position to pad his league-leading four-goal haul over the course of his next two games.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$7.1
|
2. Jaroslaw Niezgoda
|
POR
|
vs.ORL, vs. LA
|
$6.2
|
3. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$9.1
|
4. Nikola Vujnovic
|
SKC
|
vs. RSL, at VAN
|
$6.7
|
5. Bobby Wood
|
RSL
|
at SKC, at COL
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Daniel Rios
|
CLT
|
vs. CIN, at PHI
|
$4.4
|
2. Dominique Badji
|
CIN
|
at CLT, vs. MTL
|
$5.7
|
3. Tate Schmitt
|
RSL
|
at SKC, at COL
|
$6.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 4 winner Tommy Tveitaskog, manager of FC Navlebeskuende, who topped the weekly leaderboard with 123 points. Tommy captained Carlos Vela for 24 points and also cashed in on two goals and 15 points from Ryan Hollingshead. Tommy pockets a $150 MLS store gift card for notching the weekly high score!
