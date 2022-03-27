Johnny Russell sends Sporting KC in "right direction" as RSL lose undefeated status

SKC, marred by injuries, lost three of their first four games this year. That ignited questions of whether the Children’s Mercy Park side was due for regression with DP forward Alan Pulido out for the year, DP midfielder Gadi Kinda yet to make his 2022 debut and concerns bubbling around their No. 6 spot and veteran-heavy backline.

“I'm always interested when a team gets into a situation where we were,” manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said postgame. "We had a lot of injuries and how the reaction of the guys winds up being and how some people panic and then others keep their head. Just because you're losing doesn't mean you're lost. We weren't lost at all. We were just trying to get a routine and trying to get a bunch of guys still indoctrinated that still need time.”