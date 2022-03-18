"We've got to stay strong": Austin FC look to stay undefeated in Q2 Stadium vs. Seattle Sounders 

With a third home fixture in four matches to start the season, midfielder Daniel Pereira said that continuing to protect the friendly confines of Q2 Stadium is also paramount. Improving the club's home form was a major point of emphasis for Austin in preseason after finishing with a 7W-8L-2D home record in their expansion year.

"Seattle's going to be a good game," Pereira said. "Obviously they have Concacaf going on midweek, so I don't know what they might do against us on Sunday, they might have five back at the back, but I know they'll be tired for sure against us, so we have to take advantage of that. They're another great team, so we're also at home. We talked about it before the season, we've got to stay strong at home. It's our fortress, our castle, we've just got to defend and take points at home."