Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Austin FC 0

A second-half header from Bill Tuiloma was all the Portland Timbers needed to take a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on a rainy Saturday evening at Providence Park.

The result brought an end to Austin's blistering start to the season, which saw them score 10 goals across two blowout victories over FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF. Portland, meanwhile, picked up the first three-point result of their 2022 campaign after opening the season with back-to-back draws.

After a scoreless first half, Portland found the breakthrough on 62 minutes through Tuiloma. The center back cashed home a powerful header past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver, set up by a pinpoint free kick from Yimmi Chara.

Austin pushed hard for an equalizer down the stretch, but could never quite find one. Cecilio Dominguez had one of the best looks for the visitors in the 70th minute, missing just high on a volley attempt set up by a perfectly placed long ball from Alex Ring.