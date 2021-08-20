"We have to show we're No. 1": RBNY's Struber relishing first derby vs. NYCFC

Ever since New York City FC entered the league in 2015, the New York Derby has been among the most colorful MLS rivalries.

New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber recognizes the importance of showing New Yorkers who's best, as he said leading up to the latest installment of the clubs' Heineken Rivalry Week battle Saturday at Red Bull Arena (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

"Of course it’s a very exciting time when we go into a derby, for me, for my coaching team, for every single player," Struber reflected. "We have to create the right atmosphere that we are ready and sharp in the brain and sharp actions. I think this is very, very important. We have to show our supporters that we are No. 1 in the city. We have right now the chance for that and we have many things in our hands."

Struber noted that RBNY's camp is aware of how the rivalry has unfolded over the years; it's gone from the Red Bulls' legendary 7-0 win in 2016 to NYCFC's decisive 5-2 win the last time they faced each other in league play last November.