Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York City FC 0

In a potential Eastern Conference playoff preview, Alejandro Bedoya picked an opportune moment for his first goal of the season, leading the Philadephia Union to a gritty 1-0 win over New York City FC at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

NYCFC looked the more active side in the first half, with six shots to the Union's three and about five-eighths of possession. Santiago Rodríguez had some prime opportunities to get the visitors ahead in the opening stanzas, including a 23rd-minute shot that went just wide. Jesus Medina was also active in the first half, though that activity included being tagged with a yellow card.

However, Union left back Kai Wagner showed some All-Star flex with an incredible free kick in the 21st minute that came close to connecting with a teammate for the opener. And Wagner came out firing right after halftime, looking to be a catalyst from his fullback position.

But NYCFC had some chances for the opener before the hour mark, with Malte Amundsen driving a promising free kick toward goal and Valentin Castellanos trying to get on his bike in front of goal in the 60th minute.

In the 67th minute, after the Union subbed on Cory Burke and the recently-absent Jamiro Monteiro, Wagner put in an excellent cross that Bedoya got his head onto for the long-anticipated opener.

NYCFC then tried their hand at subs, first switching out two players in immediate response to the goal, and then going for a more daring triple sub in the 78th minute to expend the visitors' personnel options. But the most positive impact those subs made on the match was Andre Jasson drawing a foul from Bedoya in a dangerous free-kick location.