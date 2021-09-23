"We can do special things": New England clinch playoffs but eye far more from 2021 season

“Now we want to make sure we get home-field advantage. I think we’re pretty close to that. Then thirdly, we want to be the first seed in the Eastern Conference. So, we’re moving forward. Those are the things we want to achieve.”

“Obviously, we’re pleased with the effort the team has given and the position we’re in,” Arena said. “They are milestones, that’s great. I think we accomplished one of our objectives tonight, we qualified for the playoffs. So that’s official, which is great.

But there are plenty more boxes to check, and head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena has his team looking ahead with seven regular-season games remaining.

On Wednesday night, the MLS original became the first team to secure an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, beating Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at Soldier Field. That result set a single-season club record for victories (18) and matched their franchise record for points (59).

New England are still heavily favored to lift the Supporters’ Shield, holding a 13-point lead over their closest challenger, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City. If they reach that milestone, it’d be their second major domestic trophy after the club lifted the 2007 U.S. Open Cup.

The Revs are also on pace to set the league's single-season points record, which LAFC established in 2019 with a 72-point haul. The most they could claim is 80, presuming they win out starting with Saturday’s home match against Orlando City SC (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

But of greater concern, as Arena noted, is getting the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed – with Nashville SC seeming to pose the greatest, albeit faint, challenge due to a 15-point gap heading into the weekend. Top billing would moor an all-important Round One bye and chart the Eastern Conference Final through Gillette Stadium. If they lock up the Shield, the Foxborough-based venue gets MLS Cup hosting priority.

“For us, it’s like our job isn’t done,” forward Teal Bunbury said. “Our goal is always to make it into the playoffs, so it happening this soon is great. We’re excited and we’re happy, but we’re still thinking about things we could’ve done better in tonight’s game in Chicago.