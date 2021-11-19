"We are ready for a fight": New York Red Bulls don't fear Philadelphia Union in playoffs

Struber’s perspective is molded by RBNY’s turnaround over the last third of the regular season, when they posted a 7W-1L-4D record from mid-September onwards. The Austrian manager’s youthful squad overcame a rash of backline injuries and persistent issue of points dropped, ultimately finishing tied for the fewest goals conceded (33) in MLS.

They’ve also scored the fewest goals (39) of the league’s 14 playoff-bound teams, relying on the all-pressing RBNY system to grind out results. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel , center back Sean Nealis , center midfielder Sean Davis and strikers Patryk Klimala and Fabio are the centerpieces – even if there isn’t a league-wide star.

“This is a playoff game with a special mental tension in every single player,” Struber said. “I think everyone knows after this game, you go in the next round and we will take the chance. I think we have a big conviction, a big confidence right now about our process, about our style of play. We know right now how dangerous [our way] can be for every opponent in this league. We have to use that.”