Watch: Carlos Vela is ready for Skills Challenge, are you?

The rosters for the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge are out, with some of the biggest names in MLS making up the league's group of competitors.
LAFC superstar Carlos Vela is among those names, and the 2019 league MVP is clearly ready to show off his skills, as evidenced by this clip posted on LAFC's official Instagram following Thursday's roster announcement.
We've come to expect the spectacular from Vela during his time in MLS, so it promises to be plenty of fun to watch for what he has in store as he and his MLS cohorts take on their Liga MX counterparts. The competition kicks off on Aug. 24 at Vela's home venue of Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles (9 pm ET/6 pm PT | FS1, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).
Vela will be joined as MLS representatives by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Orlando City SC winger Nani, FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
For all you need to know about the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, check out the full breakdown here.