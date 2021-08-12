2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge rosters headlined by Chicharito, Vela and Gignac

Let battle commence. Major League Soccer and LIGA MX on Thursday announced their elite selections of eight players each who will compete head-to-head in five events during the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles (9 pm ET/6 pm PT | FS1, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).
MLS Participants:
- Carlos Vela - LAFC
- Raul Ruidiaz - Seattle Sounders FC
- Lucas Zelarayán - Columbus Crew
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernández - LA Galaxy
- Nani - Orlando City SC
- Ricardo Pepi - FC Dallas
- Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC
LIGA MX Participants:
- Andre-Pierre Gignac - Tigres UANL
- Rodrigo Funes Mori - C.F. Monterrey
- Jonathan Rodríguez - Cruz Azul
- Rubens Sambueza - Deportivo Toluca F.C.
- Diego Valdés - Santos Laguna
- Orbelín Pineda - Cruz Azul
- Alfredo Talavera - Pumas UNAM
- Nahuel Guzmán - Tigres UANL
Tickets
Tickets for 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Banc of California Stadium are available now, starting at $25.
Skills Challenge Events
The two-hour event will feature a team of eight MLS players battling eight of LIGA MX’s best in five different challenges on the Banc of California Stadium field. Learn more
- Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G: Players will be shooting at targets from distance with varying values as they look to rack up points for their team.
- Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice: In this ultimate test of touch, players will have to collect and control balls coming at them from different angles in order to set themselves up to score points in the Old Spice apparatus.
- Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G: Player’s creativity and skill will be on display, as they connect with a teammate to finish with style. The more style, the more points.
- Passing Challenge presented by Crest: With a variety of targets spread across the pitch, players must place their passes with pinpoint accuracy to earn big points.
- Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette: As the final chance for players to earn points for their teams, this skill will test players' ability to deliver as the final seconds tick down.