Voting open for 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Online voting for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 14.

MLS All-Star ballot

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club’s matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 18.

League staff reviewed performance metrics from the current 2023 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, fans, media and players will be asked to pick a lineup of players. All-Star nominees can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.