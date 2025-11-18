Atlanta United roster update: Brooks Lennon contract option declined

Atlanta United 's offseason reboot continued on Tuesday, with the club formally declining Brooks Lennon 's contract option.

The veteran right back made nearly 200 appearances (all competitions) with Atlanta from 2020-25. He will be eligible for free agency.

Atlanta also declined defender Ronald Hernández's contract option, though they remain in negotiations with the Venezuelan international.

At goalkeeper, the Five Stripes could entrust Jayden Hibbert (contract option exercised) with the starting role after club legend Brad Guzan retired. The 21-year-old played nine games last season, earning the backup role over Josh Cohen (contract option declined).

Further, Atlanta exercised contract options for homegrown midfielder Jay Fortune and veteran forward Jamal Thiaré. Fortune is recovering from a long-term foot injury, while Thiaré has 13 goals in 57 league appearances the past two seasons.

In recent weeks, Tata Martino returned as Atlanta's head coach. The Argentine arrives after ATLUTD finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (6)

Matthew Edwards (D)

Jay Fortune (M)

Jayden Hibbert (GK)

Will Reilly (M)

Jamal Thiaré (F)

Cayman Togashi (F)

Contract options declined (4)

Leo Afonso (F)

Josh Cohen (GK)

Brooks Lennon (D)

Nyk Sessock (D)

In negotiations (1)